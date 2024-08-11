Mrunal Thakur's Edinburgh trip: Here are some top touristy places to travel in Scotland

Mrunal Thakur’s Scottish sojourn exudes peak cottagecore vibes as she took to Instagram to share some of her touristy moments straight out of Pinterest. The actor relaxed in the idyllic countryside, surrounded by fields of lavenders and sunflowers. Mrunal Thakur enjoyed and relaxed by the fields of flowers in Scotland. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

The place boasts of cerulean skies with puffy clouds melt into the green horizon, where the sea of flowers dances in the wind and reaches for the sky. Scotland is a stunning concoction of natural serenity and historical charm that leaves everyone who visits with lasting memories.

It is one of the top spots for many travellers as the beauty of Scotland is haunting and eerily calming, from the mist rolling down the rugged mountains, sprawling highlands and blanketing the breathtaking, shimmering lochs to the old-town aesthetic with towering castles and cobblestones in Edinburgh. Immerse yourself in Celtic tunes and literature and explore Scotland for a taste of nature and history at its finest.

Here are the places you must visit in Scotland -

Inverness

Inverness is located by lochs and offers stunning views.(Unsplash)

Inverness is a scenic, quaint, yet small Scottish city that can be explored within a day. Located by a serene lake, check out Inverness Castle, which has stood the test of time since the 11th century. The castle offers stellar viewpoints, extending to the green highlands in the distance. Here, you’ll also find Scotland’s first brewstillery—Uile-Bheist Brewery & Distillery, where you can taste the finest Scottish whiskies and beers. Next, head to Leakey's Bookshop, Scotland’s biggest second-hand bookstore, to immerse yourself in enriching Scottish literature. To witness archaic Scottish antiques from the battlefields, visit the Highlanders’ Museum. End your day by shopping at the Victorian Market in the heart of the old town.

Loch Ness

Loch Ness has a haunting beauty, accentuated by the ruins of Urquhart Castle along its shore(Unsplash)

At some point, the Loch Ness monster myth must have captivated you, and Loch Ness has a lot of mystery and beauty to surprise you with. It’s just a 30-minute car or bus journey south from Inverness. Take a loch cruise and enjoy the picturesque beauty of the loch, surrounded by the green highlands and rolling mountains. Visit the historic Urquhart Castle on the shore of Loch Ness, which has medieval artifacts on display and offers great panoramic views of Scotland’s most famous loch. Highland cows, with their long horns and shaggy, furry coats, graze the highlands. Loch Ness will surely soothe your soul with its beauty.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh was a major inspiration for J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter world.(Pixabay)

The capital city harmonizes its ancient history with modernity. The skyline is a dramatic silhouette of castle spires and Georgian architecture. The city exudes a peak dark academia vibe with its winding cobblestone paths, art galleries, coffee shops, and libraries. There is a sense of cultural grandeur and modern sophistication. Explore the world-famous Edinburgh Castle, a picturesque fortress located on Castle Rock that offers stunning views of the entire city. Edinburgh Castle is brimming with history and features key attractions such as The Honours of Scotland—the crown jewels of Scotland—along with the Stone of Destiny and St Margaret's Chapel, the oldest building in Edinburgh. There is a daily tradition where a blank shot is fired from a cannon at 1 o'clock.

Isle of Skye

Isle of Skye makes you at one with nature.(Unsplash)

Scotland has over 790 islands, but Skye is perfect for nature enthusiasts. Go hiking and enjoy the sweeping vistas and viewpoints all around. Scale the Old Man of Storr, a steep and rocky 55-metre pinnacle that is the remnant of a 2,800-million-year-old volcanic plug. Visit Dunvegan Castle, perched on a rock overlooking Loch Dunvegan, which is the best-preserved castle on the Isle of Skye. End the day at Talisker Distillery and sample some of Scotland's best whiskey.

Glasgow

Glasgow is Scotland's cultural capital.(Pixabay)

The atmosphere is rich and thriving in Glasgow. The city’s dynamic spirit is palpable in the bustling Merchant City, where centuries-old buildings now house trendy boutiques and chic cafes. For art lovers, the Gallery of Modern Art is a haven for both contemporary and ancient masterpieces. Stroll through Glasgow Green, Scotland's oldest park, which offers a serene escape within the city. The National Piping Centre and the Bagpipe Museum chronicle the piping tradition spanning centuries.

