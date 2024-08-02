Inspired by Nakul Mehta's dreamy British holiday? Here are the top romantic places in London

Television actors Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta indulged in a dreamy and romantic vacation in London. They enjoyed the cool British summer holiday, savouring good food and exploring iconic locations. Nakul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta went on a romantic vacation in London.

London’s summer is graceful with mild temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius, sun-kissed cityscape, cerulean skies, and a gentle breeze trailing you everywhere. A city of endless possibilities, go spontaneous and explore the city like never before. With pleasant weather and your partner by your side, London will make you fall in love again. An epic romantic gateway awaits in London and June to August is the best time to visit.

Summer has never looked more romantic. Albeit, it's unexpected to call summer romantic when the sun is anything but merciless. The London summer sun is merry and mellow, always piggybacking on the winds and mild temperatures. If you’re planning a romantic vacation with your beau, explore London in summer. Here are some of the romantic places you can visit on your next trip with your other half.

London Eye

Get cosy high up in London(Pixabay)

Be on top of the world at the London Eye and bask in the magnificent vistas. With the Thames flowing through the city's heart and miles of clear London panorama, the London Eye makes London intimate and personal for you. The observation wheel has glass pods from where you see the London skyline. The Cupid Capsule provides a personal capsule with only you and your beloved. The Champagne Experience option is also available to celebrate London in a classy way. The London Eye bears witness to countless marriage proposals.

Royal Observatory

Stargazing is an underrated romantic way to bond with each other. (Pixabay)

For a stellar date night, visit the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Prepare to gaze at the night sky’s constellation of stars through telescopes. Stargaze together and wonder about the cosmic connection and if you are woven from the same stardust. Or hold time together, literally, by standing on the prime meridian line. Wish your ardent desires by the 4.5 billion old meteorite rock on display, as old as our earth and sun. The Royal Observatory reminds you to cherish your time with your loved ones, humbling all humans with their minuscule existence in time and space.

Regent Park

Regent Park is a birdwatching haven(Pexels)

Live your Bridgerton moment and stroll through Regent's Park with intertwined hands. Lush greenery and vibrant blooms call for a peaceful heart-to-heart conversation with your beau. Relax by the lake to bird-watch, ideal for bird lovers. Regent's Park is home to over 200 species of birds. One of the calming spots in London tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Regent's Park is a perfect date place to enjoy each other’s company.

Primrose Hill

A climb that's worth it.(Pixabay)

From Primrose Hill, you get a sprawling view of London all around, highlighting the iconic landmarks. The sunsets from Primrose Hill's viewpoint are otherworldly, with the horizon as the canvas. The surrounding neighborhood is aesthetic and features colorful and sophisticated townhouses."

Burlington Arcade

Window shop at Burlington Arcade.(Pixabay)

A luxurious extravaganza awaits at Burlington Arcade with countless boutiques, art galleries, and home to high-end watches and jewellery. Luxury titans like Chanel, Cartier, and Alexander Mcqueen come together under one roof for the ultimate luxury experience. Window shopping is an underrated romantic activity, or maybe if you wish to dip your toes in luxury retail therapy, go ahead and splurge.

