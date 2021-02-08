IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / 'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
travel

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

French tourists, in order to avoid the strict curfew in their country, are going over to Madrid to have a gala time. The curfew in Madrid is not as stringent, people are still able to eat in restaurants, drink in bars and stay outdoors until 10 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:54 PM IST

French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 10 pm, even as Covid-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave.

"Here, there's life - everything's happening!" said 22-year-old student Clara Soudet as she left a live music event near Madrid's bustling Gran Via. Soudet arrived just before New Year's Eve to visit her boyfriend and taste the different vibe.

"It's all open. Even with a curfew, you can still do lots of things, so we make the most of it ... I felt such relief when I sat at my first terrace."

With France's cultural venues shut, restaurants unable to serve meals on-site and a strictly-enforced 6 pm curfew, leisure-seekers have eyed their southern neighbour's capital.

Though it made mask-wearing mandatory and slashed occupancy of public spaces by half, Madrid's conservative regional government has set one of Spain's loosest curfews, defying national recommendations to shut hospitality venues and non-essential shops.

"Seeing the restaurants open was a little shock, because in Paris it's depressing ... all the blinds are lowered," said Sorbonne student Adrien Durand, as he savoured his first sit-down terrace meal.

The city's counter-current policies stand out in Spain which, like France, is being pummelled by a third infection wave. Spain reached 2.95 million cases and 61,300 deaths on Friday, while France registered 3.29 million cases and 78,600 deaths.

"Without tourism ... we have no-one," said Lucio Burgos-Cespedes, who manages a restaurant on Madrid's Santa Ana Square.

Head waiter Edu Luna, who works at a tapas bar across the plaza, agreed, noting that the French now take six out of ten tables. He was comfortable with the foreigners' patronage due to good workplace safety measures such as disinfection, mask-wearing and reduced occupancy. "I think it's great, business-wise. Without tourists, we don't eat."

'AS THOUGH IT WERE 2019'

French tourists overtook the British and Germans by the dozens of thousands in December, a report from Spain's National Statistics Institute said last week, representing one in four foreign visitors during the month.

Of the roughly 650,000 tourists who visited Spain in December, more than 164,000 were French, entering chiefly by airplane, although some drove in.

"I've re-learned how to live, as though it were 2019," said 23-year-old law student Clementine Julien, who had not left France in a year and now sat contentedly at a Madrid terrace awaiting her drink.

"I was tired of being able to do nothing," said 22-year-old Theo Perucci as he sipped a beer and played cards with his sister. "(We wanted) to do a trip and also live normally ... so we came on a whim. Life here is good."

The influx of entertainment-seeking young tourists may, however, prove problematic. Police have broken up two parties hosted by French nationals which gathered dozens of mask-less revellers in rented apartments, despite the ban on households mingling indoors.

Police are investigating whether the fact both parties' promoters were French was a coincidence, prompting alarm in some media about a possible party tourism network run by French nationals.

Nevertheless, beyond its social life, Madrid appealed to business student Clemence Berna for its locals' rigour. "I felt safe because ... mask-wearing is much more respected here than in France or Britain," Berna said as she left a rooftop bar.

"It had been almost a year, and I'll remember it for a long time: in the sun, on a terrace in Spain with a beer. I felt so much better."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france madrid lockdown coronavirus
app
Close
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
travel

Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Airlines maps are ditching business hubs and are being overhauled to reflect new demand in leisure travel. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity for travellers right now
READ FULL STORY
Close
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
travel

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:54 PM IST
French tourists, in order to avoid the strict curfew in their country, are going over to Madrid to have a gala time. The curfew in Madrid is not as stringent, people are still able to eat in restaurants, drink in bars and stay outdoors until 10 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
travel

French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
France put a ban on all non-essential travel last week and that has resulted in only half the amount of people being able to travel to and from France. This all is being done to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
travel

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Things are looking up for 2021, as 52 per cent millennials are eager to take an international holiday this summer as Covid-19 vaccine ushered in hope that the end to the pandemic is on the horizon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
travel

Canada's Covid rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say officials

Reuters, Montreal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Canada's move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
travel

Coronavirus: Bars to be closed during Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:24 AM IST
  • In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New Orleans will be shutting down all its bars, even for takeout service, during the Mardi Gras weekend, which is the busiest time of the year for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
travel

Theme parks bet we’ll all need a good scream after the pandemic ends

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Once you get past the idea of waiting in line and sitting elbow-to-elbow with other riders, these adrenaline-churning thrill rides sound downright energizing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Greek cruise operators hope Covid-19 vaccinations will help save summer season

Reuters, Athens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
With international travel now at a near-standstill, saving at least part of the summer season will be vital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision is a setback for an industry trying to get back in business after being in dry dock for almost year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Unsplash)
The decision is a setback for an industry trying to get back in business after being in dry dock for almost year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Unsplash)
travel

Canada says no cruises until 2022, shutting down Alaska trips

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Canada is extending its ban on cruise ships through February 2022 because of Covid-19, effectively shutting down popular summer trips to Alaska for another year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrivals from countries on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to isolate for 10 days after arrival in government-approved accommodation. (Pixabay)
Arrivals from countries on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to isolate for 10 days after arrival in government-approved accommodation. (Pixabay)
travel

UK to start mandatory quarantine for travelers on February 15

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The UK will require travelers from coronavirus hot spots to quarantine starting February 15, the government said, adding flesh to a policy first announced last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long-haul travel may take some time to recover(Pexels)
Long-haul travel may take some time to recover(Pexels)
travel

Long haul travelling may take some time to recover

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Even though coronavirus vaccines have started rolling out, it is still unclear as to when travelling worldwide will get back to its normal self. According to experts, we can only expect to recover in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sher Ali Parray, a Wildlife worker, throws paddy on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wildlife officials have been feeding birds to prevent their starvation as weather conditions in the Himalayan region have deteriorated and hardships increased following two heavy spells of snowfall since December. Temperatures have plummeted up to minus 10-degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP)
Sher Ali Parray, a Wildlife worker, throws paddy on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wildlife officials have been feeding birds to prevent their starvation as weather conditions in the Himalayan region have deteriorated and hardships increased following two heavy spells of snowfall since December. Temperatures have plummeted up to minus 10-degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP)
travel

Wildlife officials feed birds in freezing Kashmir

AP, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Temperatures have plummeted to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). Vast paddy fields and apple orchards are blanketed in snow. Scores of wetlands and lakes, including parts of famed Dal Lake, have frozen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP