Jammu and Kashmir opens road to Sinthan Top, an off-beat tourist destination

For the first time, the road to Sinthan Top has been opened for traffic in the month of February with an aim to promote tourism to this off-beat destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last year, the road to Sinthan Top was opened on April 6. We are trying to open it to the general public after assessing the road condition for the next three to four days," Anantnag district Deputy Commissioner Basharat Qayoom told reporters.

Snow clearance has been completed but some technical interventions are needed, he said

A team of officials from various departments, including tourism, accompanied the deputy commissioner to the snowbound area on the way to Kishtwar in the Chenab region.

Since Sinthan has emerged as new destination for summer tourists, efforts are up to make the area accessible to tourists during winter as well, the official said.

"For that we are putting up, mobile lavatories and other facilities that are needed," Qayoom said.

He said the administration has taken up with telecom companies for extending mobile connectivity to the Sinthan Top area.