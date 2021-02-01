Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand
Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen ($4.01 billion) as a surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago. That was worse than an average 338.8 billion yen loss forecast based on estimates from eight analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
In the three months to Dec. 31 the airline posted a third quarter operating loss of 70.2 billion yen compared with a profit of 31.7 billion yen profit a year ago. That was worse than an estimated average 54.8 billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. ($1 = 104.6700 yen)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
