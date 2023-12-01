close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Lachung in Sikkim allows tourists from Friday after October flash flood

Lachung in Sikkim allows tourists from Friday after October flash flood

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Dec 01, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Lachung in Sikkim is now accessible to tourists post October flash flood. The scenic destination can be reached through an alternative route via Dzongu-Shipgyer

The popular north Sikkim tourist destination, Lachung, which was affected by flash floods in early October, has been made accessible after the restoration of road, an official said on Thursday.

Lachung in Sikkim allows tourists from Friday after October flash flood (File Photo)
Lachung in Sikkim allows tourists from Friday after October flash flood (File Photo)

The tourist spot will be open for visitors from Friday, he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Lachung is now accessible after successful completion of road restoration efforts. The scenic destination can be reached through an alternative route via Dzongu-Shipgyer and will be open for tourists from December 1," Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Secretary Prakash Chettri said.

Extending a warm welcome to all tourists intending to visit Lachung-Yumthang in the northern part of Sikkim, he said that the alternative route, via Dzongu-Shipgyer, will have an additional 16-17 km to reach Lachung.

He, however, said the Lachen-Gurudongmar point would remain closed until further notice as restoration work in the region was underway in the aftermath of the flash floods.

The decision to allow tourists to visit Lachung comes nearly two months after the massive flood had destroyed road infrastructure and connectivity in North Sikkim towns like Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang in early October.

The flash flood left 46 people dead and a trail of destruction.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out