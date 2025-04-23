‘Ladakh remains peaceful, safe and hospitable for all travellers’: Why this Himalayan region remains a travel treasure

Concerned over the cancellations of bookings in the aftermath of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the tourism stakeholders in the neighbouring Ladakh on Wednesday assured the foreign and domestic tourists of safe travel in the Union Territory (UT). In the heart of the Himalayas, Ladakh offers peace when the world feels loud.(Image by Pixabay)

They also demanded the removal of "misleading" travel advisories.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Ladakh observed a shutdown against the terror attack. The UT is also holding a candlelight vigil, jointly being organised by all religious groups representing Buddhist, Muslim and Christian communities besides trade and tourism associations here later in the day to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

The "terrorism-free" region of Ladakh was separated from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The two were made separate UTs.

All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic said the latest travel advisories issued by the United States and the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack categorised Ladakh under J-K, creating confusion and concern among the foreign and domestic tourists planning to visit the region.

"We have written a letter to Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, requesting him to take up the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to save the region from the negative impact of the travel advisories at the start of the tourism season," Lachic told PTI.

The association strongly condemned the "unfortunate terrorist attack" in J-K and said it supported all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The letter highlighted that the inclusion of Ladakh in such advisories appears to be based on "outdated or misrepresented information" and did not reflect the current reality of the region.

"Ladakh remains peaceful, safe and hospitable for all travellers," she said, expressing concern over the repercussions of the Pahalgam incident.

"We have already started witnessing multiple cancellations by guests who are mistakenly associating Ladakh with areas of unrest," Lachic said.

"We believe that a formal communication from the UT Administration affirming that Ladakh remains a safe and welcoming destination will go a long way in restoring confidence among both foreign and domestic tourists," she said.

Both Leh and Kargil observed a strike with all shops and business establishments closed against the terror attack with groups of people staging peaceful protests demanding stern action against the culprits.

"Such attacks are a threat to humanity and must be condemned by all, regardless of region and religion," Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil president Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi said.

He said terrorism, whether in Kashmir or anywhere else, is a menace that primarily targets innocent lives.

"It is the responsibility of all peace-loving people to come together and reject such acts of violence," he said, calling for justice for the victims of the deadly attack.