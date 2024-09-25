Let Colplay be your reason to visit Abu Dhabi this January as Mumbai tickets resell for lakhs

Coldplay fans from India were left disappointed after most of them could not secure a ticket to the Mumbai concerts. But worry not, there is still light at the end of the tunnel: the Abu Dhabi concerts. Coldplay tickets were in high demand and sold out quickly.(Reuters)

A new report by Mint has shed light on how booking a round trip to Abu Dhabi, accommodation and the concert tickets for Zayed Sports City Stadium might actually be the more budget-friendly option. Specially for those considering buying resold tickets for Mumbai concerts. They are currently going for as high as ₹9 lakh on websites such as Viagogo.

The tickets for Abu Dhabi concerts were going for as low as AED 195 and as high as AED 3000, which is still ₹68000.

The round trip flight from New Delhi to Abu Dhabi comes as cheap as ₹14000 by careers such as Indigo and Air India. AirBnBs are also available for as cheap as ₹4000. Meanwhile, a 48 hour visa for UAE is for just ₹820.

The total for the most budget friendly option would come out to be ₹24000!

However, it might not be as easy as was previously thought. On Wednesday, Coldplay added another show in Abu Dhabi for January 12, seeing the high demand during pre-sales. All hope is still not lost as the General sale will still open on September 27. Would you try your luck?

Places to see in Abu Dhabi

Also, while you are in Abu Dhabi, you can add a couple more days to your itinerary and explore the city.

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: This white marble mosque is an architectural marvel that exudes a tranquil serenity. With beautiful calligraphy etched on the marble, the sights are exquisite. The pools and fountains amplify the calming atmosphere and the intricate carpets add a touch of warmth.

2. Louvre Abu Dhabi: This museum has a vast collection of art from across the globe. It is one of the first international museums in the Middle East, established through a collaboration between the UAE and France.

3. Dates Market: The Abu Dhabi date market is a hub of high-quality dates, with a rich collection of exotic flavours.

4.Yas Mall: A dream of shoppers, Yas Mall is Abu Dhabi’s biggest shopping centre. It has a plethora of brands and eateries across three floors.

5. Abu Dhabi Heritage Village: It acts as a time capsule, it teleports you to the city’s past, before its flourishing modern era. The Heritage Village is home to numerous craftsmen who show traditional art forms like metalwork, pottery, weaving and spinning yarn.

