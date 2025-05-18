Lonely Planet founder reveals 4 popular tourist destinations he'll never visit again and his reasons might surprise you

For someone who has built a life around exploring the farthest corners of the Earth, Tony Wheeler’s passport is not just well-stamped — it is practically legendary. Since co-founding Lonely Planet with his wife Maureen in 1973, Tony has charted more terrain than most of us could dream of, from dusty backroads to buzzing capitals but after five decades of travel, the iconic globe-trotter has made a surprising admission: there are places he has no plans to return to — not anytime soon and in some cases, never. Tony Wheeler has travelled the globe for 50 years but says these 4 popular tourist destinations are not worth it anymore.(Image by Pixabay)

In a candid blog post titled “I’m Not Going There Anymore”, Tony does not mince words. Whether it is political chaos, ethical concerns or just plain burnout, these destinations — some wildly popular — have lost their shine for him. Here’s where he’s drawing the line and why.

1. Russia: “As long as Putin kills innocent people, I’m out.”

Tony has explored Russia multiple times, even riding the Trans-Siberian Railway back in 2013 but today? He’s made up his mind. Russia’s ongoing aggression, from the war in Ukraine to the infamous downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 — which killed 298 people including 27 Australians — has left him unwilling to support the country with his travel dollars and it is not just about borders and battles.

Travel to Russia has now been made easier for Indians (unsplash)

“There’s the death in 2018 in Salisbury, England, of another innocent bystander, killed by a totally shambolic assassination attempt by more of Putin’s silly boys,” Tony wrote, frustrated by what he sees as state-sponsored violence and impunity.

For now, Russia — with all its architectural grandeur and cultural heft — is off the list.

2. Saudi Arabia: “Too many red flags to ignore.”

Tony’s previous visit to Saudi Arabia in 2002 was filled with moments of discovery and warmth — he even fondly remembers his guide, Saeed Juman, who showed him around the southern city of Najran but in 2025, his perspective has shifted.

Saudi Arabia: Red Palace to offer exclusive royal stay experience to travellers (Photo by Twitter/Hospitality_Mag)

Citing the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the mistreatment of East African domestic workers (as documented by the New York Times) and the shocking exotic pet trade that has led to cheetahs being smuggled from Africa into Saudi homes — only to be killed once they outgrow their cuteness — Tony says he cannot in good conscience go back.

“Who would be so stupid to think [cheetahs] might make good pets?” he wrote. “Saudi Arabia? No thank you.”

3. Bali: Paradise lost in traffic

Bali has long been considered Southeast Asia’s crown jewel and Tony Wheeler is the first to sing its praises. Great food, rich culture, lush landscapes. He even helped plant rice with local farmers back in 1999 while researching his book Rice Trails but one thing has driven him away: gridlock.

Bali, Indonesia: Bali is a stunning island paradise with plenty of affordable villas and homestays available for budget travellers. It's also known for its beautiful beaches, rice terraces, and traditional culture. (Unsplash)

“The traffic is ridiculous,” he shared. “Unless there’s a very good reason to drag me there, I never want to go back.”

Despite recently enjoying a travel writers’ reunion on the island, Tony revealed the hours lost in traffic between Kuta and Ubud are enough to make Bali a “no-go” until serious infrastructure changes are made.

4. The USA: “I’ll pass, thanks to Trumpistan.”

Tony has spent nearly a decade of his life living in the United States, from coast to coast. He has made it his mission to visit all 50 states and he is nearly there, with just Alabama, Kansas and Mississippi left but right now he has tapped out.

USA's new travel strategy to ramp up international tourism hit hard by Covid-19 (Pixabay)

“With the orange one (AKA Liz Trump, or even Donald Trump to some people) and his associated scoundrels running the place,” Tony wrote he is in no rush to complete the checklist. Between political chaos, wild tariffs and what he calls America’s growing alignment with authoritarian regimes, he is content to leave the USA at “the bottom of [his] dance card.”

That said, he did squeeze in a final trip in December 2025, road-tripping across Missouri to visit the graves of German settlers — anti-slavery Unionists — who were massacred during the Civil War. The experience was meaningful, but it did not change his mind.

Still traveling, still feeling guilty

These decisions are not just about politics or logistics. Tony acknowledged a growing internal conflict: climate guilt.

“Recently I’ve been hearing from friends who have decided they’re going to look after the world and not fly anywhere anymore,” he wrote. “A bit late, I generally feel — if you’d made that resolution decades ago... I would treat that decision with much more respect.”

Yet, despite the inner tug-of-war, Tony Wheeler is still on the move. He will continue to travel and continue to feel guilty about it because for all his critiques and boundaries, his passion for the world remains. It is just a little more selective now.

Where to next, Tony?

He may be done with Russia and Bali (for now) but the globe is still spinning and Tony Wheeler is not slowing down completely. His honesty about changing travel values — political, ethical, environmental — might just be what the future of thoughtful travel looks like.