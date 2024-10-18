Loved Ananya Panday's adventurous jungle safari album from Tanzania? Here are 5 best places to visit

Ananya Panday lately after her OTT hits Call Me Bae and CTRL unwinded and relaxed at an exhilarating, adventurous trip in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Crater. She treated her fans to adrenaline-fueling pictures of her jungle safari where she got real up close to lions, elephants, and giraffes. The actor shared glimpses of the majestic grasslands, streams, and sunsets that can make any ardent nature and wildlife enthusiast put African safari at the top of their bucket list. It is mesmerising to see the wild animals in their true habitats. Ananya Panday embarked on an African jungle safari and spotted elephants, lions, giraffes, and more. (Pexels)

Tanzania is truly every nature and animal lover’s paradise. The richness and the diversity of the landscape is what makes Tanzania so special. From wildlife safaris in national parks to seeing the wild beasts in the savannah to the breathtaking Mount Kilimanjaro and beautiful beaches, Tanzania has a lot to offer. Here are the top places to visit:

Mount Kilimanjaro National Park

The snow-capped colossal Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in the African continent with a height of 5,895 meters. It was once an active volcano. This national park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site draws adventurous trekkers who aspire to conquer this tall summit. Home to a wide variety of endangered animals, Mount Kilimanjaro National Park integrates both the dormant volcanic peak and large swaths of semi-arid lands, creating a unique ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Loved Priyanka Chopra's travel album from Switzerland? 5 best places to visit

Serengeti National Park

Visit Serengeti National Park to witness The Great African Migration. It feels surreal to experience it in person. This is one of the largest animal migrations. The heart-thumping magnitude of the migration with over 1 million wildebeests, 400,000 zebras, and 300,000 gazelles feels like a goosebumps-worthy moment. The migration pattern is generally seasonal and depends on the rain.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, this large area is popular for being one of the best places to spot Africa's "Big Five"—lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, and rhino. These animals can often be spotted in a relatively short time. The area also includes the giant Ngorongoro Crater, a volcanic caldera. The crater is shaped like a large bowl-like depression, formed by the collapse of a volcano after an eruption. Over time, these large calderas often fill with rainwater, becoming beautiful lakes.

ALSO READ: Inspired by Sara Tendulkar's aesthetic Istanbul trip? Check out these must-visit places in this Turkish city

Tarangire National Park

Tarangire National Park is at the off the beaten path, away from the popular northern Tanzania safari circuit. This national park is well known for its large, regal-looking elephant herds, which number approximately 2,500 African elephants. Humongous baobab trees with thick trunks rise from the grasslands. They are called the Tree of Life. The giant trees are succulent and can withhold up to 300 litres of water in the trunks.

Zanzibar

For a change of scenery from the wildlife safaris, venture off to the Zanzibar Archipelago, 15 miles from the Tanzania coast. The golden beaches with turquoise waters feel enthralling. It serves as a reminder of the uniqueness of Tanzania’s geography, which ranges from vast swaths of green grasslands, wet swamps, lakes to mountains and beaches.

ALSO READ: Inspired by Pooja Hegde's tropical birthday vacation? 5 best places to visit in Sri Lanka