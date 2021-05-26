Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: Eclipse begins, Australia sees Super Flower Moon
The moon rises as surfers wait for waves in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon, will take place later tonight as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in colour.
The moon rises as surfers wait for waves in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon, will take place later tonight as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in colour. (AP)
Live

Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: Eclipse begins, Australia sees Super Flower Moon

  • Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place on May 26. The Super Flower Blood Moon was due to take place between 2:17 pm as and 7:19 pm as per Indian Standard Timing (IST).
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:13 PM IST

Super Blood Moon 2021: As Earth's shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday night, people around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. And as the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. The other half looked fuzzy in the center with a bright outer edge, the last remnants of the glittering orb that had earlier risen above the horizon.


A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon will appear to turn red.


The eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth's outer shadow, called the penumbra. The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place on May 26. The full eclipse was due to take place between 2:17 pm as and 7:19 pm as per Indian Standard Timing (IST).


The eclipse will happen in the early morning hours of Wednesday in western North America, with people in Alaska and Hawaii getting the best views. It can also be seen in southern Chile and Argentina. Skygazers in all of Australia and New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia can see the eclipse on Wednesday evening.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 26, 2021 05:11 PM IST

    Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House

    A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021 (REUTERS)
    A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021 (REUTERS)

    The year's biggest full moon, known as the Super Flower Moon, rose in a clear evening sky over the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to the delight of amateur photographers positioned just across the water to capture the moment.

    The moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal. The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon as it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

    This Super Flower Moon will also feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, during which the moon will pass through the Earth's shadow. It will appear red, which is known as a blood moon, because light is scattered through the Earth's atmosphere, much like during a sunset.

    The eclipse will be seen in Sydney when the moon is much higher in the sky.

    Stargazers in all of Australia and in New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia will be able to see the eclipse on Wednesday evening.

    (Map of eclipse path)

  • MAY 26, 2021 04:57 PM IST

    Lunar eclipse today: Where to watch in India

    People set up their cameras and telecopes as they prepare to capture the "Super Blood Moon" in Singapore on May 26, 2021, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific cast their eyes skyward. (AFP)
    People set up their cameras and telecopes as they prepare to capture the "Super Blood Moon" in Singapore on May 26, 2021, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific cast their eyes skyward. (AFP)

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the lunar eclipse will also be visible in the regions covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. Read here...

  • MAY 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST

    Lunar eclipse today. These cities will be able to view the celestial event

    Clouds cover the Moon as a photographer views it from Santa Monica, California ahead of a total lunar eclipse early on May 26, 2021, as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". (AFP)
    Clouds cover the Moon as a photographer views it from Santa Monica, California ahead of a total lunar eclipse early on May 26, 2021, as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". (AFP)

    People in West Bengal and Odisha have a slight probability of missing out on the eclipse as skies could remain overcast due to cyclone Yaas. Read here...

  • MAY 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST

    Lunar eclipse, Supermoon and Blood Moon: All coming together on May 26

    The Moon rises over the Opera House in Sydney on May 26, 2021, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". (AFP)
    The Moon rises over the Opera House in Sydney on May 26, 2021, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". (AFP)

    According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US, the total lunar eclipse would start at 4:47:39 am EDT. In India, it will be visible at around 2:17 pm and will end at 7:19 pm. Read here...

  • MAY 26, 2021 04:53 PM IST

    Total lunar eclipse will turn moon red on Wednesday. All you need to know

    Clouds surround a supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, during a total lunar eclipse in the skies above La Jolla, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
    Clouds surround a supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, during a total lunar eclipse in the skies above La Jolla, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. (REUTERS)

    This total lunar eclipse also marks the beginning of an 'almost tetrad' as it inaugurates the series of four big lunar eclipses in two years. Read here...

Story Saved
