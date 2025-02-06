Menu Explore
Manali, Shimla, Kalpa: Where to find the best snowfall spot this week in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla
Feb 06, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Winter lovers rejoice as snowfall continues in Himachal Pradesh; minimum temperatures plunge 3-11 degrees. Is this the perfect time for a snowy travel escape?

Minimum temperatures plummeted by 3 to 11 degrees Celsius across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as snowfall continued in the state's higher reaches, the Met office said.

After a significant change in weather on Tuesday, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received fresh snowfall, while rainfall was also experienced at many locations in the state.(HT Photo)
After a significant change in weather on Tuesday, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received fresh snowfall, while rainfall was also experienced at many locations in the state.(HT Photo)

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall continued in the higher reaches and high-altitude tribal areas of the state since Wednesday evening.

Gondle recorded 9 cm of snow, followed by Keylong at 6 cm, Kalpa at 3.6 cm and Kothi at 2.5 cm.

Intermittent rain also lashed some parts of the state.

Manali received 20 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie at 7 mm, Kataula at 6.1 mm and Bharmaur at 5 mm.

The night temperature in Kukumseri was recorded at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo (minus 10.8 degrees) and Kalpa (minus 3.1 degrees).

The tourist destinations of Manali and Shimla shivered at minus 1.5 degrees and 1 degree Celsius, respectively.

Dalhousie in Chamba registered a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and Kasauli 2.7 degrees.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 200 metres in Bilaspur and Mandi. A cold wave was observed in Chamba, Una and Berthin while cold day conditions were witnessed in Manali and Kalpa, the Met said.

It has cautioned of dense fog in isolated places on Friday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Saturday.

The state's rainfall deficit from January 1 to February 5 was at 73 per cent, with Himachal Pradesh receiving 26 mm of rain against a normal of 96.7 mm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
