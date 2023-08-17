Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday stressed the importance of community engagement in driving the state's economic model. Meghalaya launches 'Travellers Nest' close to the sacred forests of the Khasis (Unsplash)

He said this while inaugurating the "The Travellers Nest" at Kyiem village in Mawphlang in East Khasi Hills close to the famed sacred forests of the Khasis.

"Our strength lies in community involvement, which we are leveraging for our economic model," he said.

Highlighting the collective responsibility of various stakeholders, including the government, community, and public at large, he said, "Meghalaya's progress cannot be achieved in isolation. Every stakeholder has a role to play, and identifying these roles while keeping the ultimate goal in mind is crucial".

He said the government is working to promote the strengths of Meghalaya as a shining example of sustainable economic growth driven by community strengths.

"We are building an economy and livelihood based on our state's strengths. This model is one we wish to showcase to the world.", the CM said.

The chief minister expressed his optimism about the role of initiatives like "The Travellers Nest".

The Travellers Nest, a prefab structure, has five cottages and a restaurant to cater to the need of visitors and is located 28km south of the state capital.

"Tourism is a key sector for us. Our goal is to create close to one lakh job opportunities in the sector through various interventions by stakeholders," he added.

Sangma said under the Chief Minister's Elevate programme, the government is offering substantial subsidies ranging from 30 per cent to 75 per cent for projects initiated by different entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and other entities.

"The goal of the programme is to invigorate the economy through diverse initiatives, from cinema halls to health clubs and tourism projects", he added.

He also informed the gathering of the significance of improved road infrastructure in the state. He said that the ongoing improvement and construction of the road from Mawphlang to Weiloi is a testimony of the government's commitment to prioritising road connectivity.

He expressed confidence that Meghalaya's relentless efforts would result in a prosperous and sustainable future.

"We are on a path to success, and our progress is underpinned by community participation and collaboration. Together, we are shaping a brighter tomorrow for Meghalaya," he exhorted.

During the programme, the CM also flagged off eight Toyota tourist vehicles released under the Prime Tourism Vehicles scheme.