close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Meghalaya plans small museum at old Assembly building for heritage tourism

Meghalaya plans small museum at old Assembly building for heritage tourism

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shillong
Nov 22, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Meghalaya eyeing heritage tourism in Shillong and other cities, plans to have small museum at old Assembly building: CM Sangma

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stressed leveraging the tourism potential of heritage sites in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya while asserting that there is a plan to open a small museum in a portion of the historic old Assembly building in the capital city.

Meghalaya plans small museum at old Assembly building for heritage tourism (Photo by Twitter/AhamadNooh)
Meghalaya plans small museum at old Assembly building for heritage tourism (Photo by Twitter/AhamadNooh)

Sangma was responding to a query from PTI on the sidelines of the 11th International Tourism Mart that kicked off on Tuesday evening in Shillong.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shillong, which was the capital of undivided Assam, is nicknamed the 'Scotland of the East' and is known for its historical importance and pristine natural beauty

The three-day Mart seeks to focus on the tourism potential of the northeast, particularly Meghalaya which is the host state.

"I think a generic policy to ensure that these kinds of heritage sites are promoted from a tourist aspect, is definitely part of the overall strategy," he said.

"What is important is that we are bringing in different stakeholders together and really trying to discuss and connect different dots together out here. So, that is the purpose of today's programme," he said.

"The Legislative Assembly building site (in Shillong)... you are aware that the Assembly (building) got burnt almost about 20 years back. And therefore not much left of it. But we have not touched it, and left it as it is because we had to do some of the assembly work there," he said during a press interaction.

"But as soon as we shift to the new assembly site whose construction is going on... By September 2024, we expect to inaugurate it," he said.

Sangma said the old building, a British-era structure, was used in undivided Assam and has a lot of history, he added.

"Definitely we have a plan along with the Speaker to have a small museum or some kind of a site there where we could have some section of the area – maybe not the whole area," Sangma said.

Raj Bhavan building and Rabindranath Tagore’s house also have heritage value, the chief minister said, adding that there are many such sites.

Asked about the state's strategy to balance tourism-related development and environment protection, he said the state has been focussing on sustainable tourism and ecotourism.

The government is also ensuring that it creates policies that do not put enormous pressure on certain tourist sites, Sangma said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out