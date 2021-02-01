Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights
Canada's decision to suspend flights by its major airlines to Mexico for three months to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic could cost the Mexican tourism industry around $782 million in lost revenue, Mexico's government said on Sunday.
Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco made the estimate on the basis there could be up to 791,000 fewer tourists as a result of the suspension Canada imposed from Sunday through April 30, his ministry said in a statement.
Still, the losses may end up smaller, Torruco said.
The minister said Canada could also miss out on 372,000 Mexican visitors and $368 million in lost revenues because of freezing the flights.
Mexico has not moved to suspend flights to Canada, although one airline, Aeromexico, said it would halt flights to Canada from the second week of February until the end of April.
Compared with 2019, the number of visitors to Mexico from Canada fell last year by 61.3% to 1,020,000, the ministry said.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK
- Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to suspend green lane travel with Malaysia, Germany and Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox