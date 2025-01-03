Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev makes it to 100 most iconic restaurants in the world list. Here are other Indian joints on it

TasteAtlas recently revealed its list of the ‘100 Most Iconic Restaurants in the World’ in an Instagram post. Seven Indian eatery joints are part of the list, with two making it to the Top 10. Apart from India, restaurants from Vienna, Naples, Munich, Mexico City, New York City, Guadalajara, and Málaga are also part of the Top 10. Amrik Sukhdev in Murthal and Karim's in Delhi are part of the 100 most iconic restaurants in the world list.

Also Read | Which famous Delhi restaurants are actually worth the hype, according to Reddit

100 Most Iconic Restaurants in the World

The seven Indian restaurants on the TasteAtlas list are from Kozhikode, Kolkata, Murthal, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. On number 5 is Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode, which started in 1939 and is famous for its Biryani. Then, on number 7 is Peter Cat from Kolkata, started in 1975 and is famous for its Chelow Kebab. Other restaurants on the list are --

13) Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal: 1956, Aloo Parantha

Amrik Sukhdev is situated in Murthal.

Started in 1956 with the idea to cater food to truck drivers passing by Murthal, Amrik Sukhdev is now known for serving a wide range of guests who can enjoy North Indian delicacies and other cuisines. Their paranthas, especially Aloo Parantha, served with a dollop of butter, are quite infamous.

59) Karim's, New Delhi: 1913, Korma

Karim's, in Old Delhi, serves a variety of delectable dishes.

The iconic restaurant in Jama Masjid, New Delhi, opened in 1913. It earned its fame by serving two Royal dishes - Alu Gosht and Daal, to the common people. Their Korma is quite famous.

69) Central Tiffin Room, Bangalore: 1952, Masala Dosa

Central Tiffin Room is situated in Bengaluru.

Central Tiffin Room, founded in the 1920s, is a heritage restaurant in northwest Bengaluru. Their Masala Dosas are quite popular and are even frequented by celebrities.

77) Gulati, New Delhi: 1959, Murgh Makahani

Gulati's Murgh Makahani is quite famous.

Gulati Restaurant was established in 1959 on Pandara Road in New Delhi. People frequent the establishment to enjoy their finger-licking Mughlai cuisine, particularly its acclaimed butter chicken and dal makhani.

78) Ram Ashraya, Mumbai: 1939, Upma

Ram Ashraya in Mumbai was established in 1939.

Hotel Ram Ashraya is one of the best places for authentic South Indian cuisine, especially for dosas, in Mumbai. It was established in 1939.

Here are the top 10 restaurants on the list:

1) Figlmüller, Vienna: 1905, Schnitzel Wiener Art

2) Pizzeria da Michele, Naples: 1870, Pizza Margherita

3) Hofbräuhaus München, Munich: 1589, Schweinshaxe

4) Gino e Toto Sorbillo, Naples: 1935, Pizza pesto Genovese

5) Paragon Restaurant, Kozhikode: 1939, Biryani

6) Café de Tacuba, Mexico City: 1912, Enchiladas

7) Peter Cat, Kolkata: 1975, Chelow Kebab

8) Katz's Delicatessen, NYC: 1888, Pastrami on rye

9) Karne Garibaldi, Guadalajara: 1970, Carne en su Jugo

10) El Pimpi, Málaga: 1971, Pringá

TasteAtlas chose the 100 restaurants from a database of 23,952 traditional eateries. “Renowned for their longevity, reliability, and iconic dishes, they (restaurants) are more than just dining spots—they embody the spirit of their cities. The ranking reflects their history, public ratings, and TasteAtlas scores for their signature dishes,” TasteAtlas said in a statement.