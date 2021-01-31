Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC
The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.
Additionally, people must wear masks on the premises of transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, seaports and ports of entry. Masks must stay on while people await, board, travel and disembark public transportation.
Biden’s executive order issued Jan. 21 already mandated masks on certain modes of public transportation such as commercial aircraft, trains and ferries. The president also mandated masks on federal property.
The CDC order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to suspend green lane travel with Malaysia, Germany and Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox