NCRTC makes Delhi to Meerut travel easier: Track trains, parking in real-time with RRTS Connect App

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2024 08:36 PM IST

NCRTC launches live train tracking, parking status features on RRTS Connect App

NCRTC has launched real-time train tracking and live parking status features on its RRTS Connect application, a statement said on Tuesday.

Track Namo Bharat trains live with this game-changing app (File Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Track Namo Bharat trains live with this game-changing app (File Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The commuters of the Namo Bharat trains can now benefit from these features which will make their travel experience smoother and more efficient, it said.

The live train tracking feature offers commuters up-to-the-minute updates on train arrivals, showing the exact status and location of the Namo Bharat trains.

This feature also provides information on the next station along with the distance and estimated arrival time, it said.

Similarly, the live parking status feature provides real-time updates on parking space availability at RRTS stations, allowing them to make informed decisions about where to park their vehicles, the statement said.

Extensive parking facilities are being provided at RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut to accommodate over 8,000 vehicles, it said.

These new features add to the growing list of functionalities available on the 'RRTS Connect' application, which already includes ticket booking, station navigation, and last-mile connectivity options, it stated.

The app continues to offer important services such as the feeder bus services, providing details on bus timings and connections to RRTS stations, as well as the ability to book bikes, autos, and cabs through the Rapido app for easy last-mile connectivity, the statement said.

The app also facilitates direct communication with the station control room through phone or WhatsApp for any assistance and includes a lost and found feature to help recover misplaced items, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
