IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / No more quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Italy from mid-May
Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for some travellers from mid-May(Reuters)
Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for some travellers from mid-May(Reuters)
travel

No more quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Italy from mid-May

Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, recently announced that they plan to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries, Britain and Israel as early as mid-May in a bid to revive the tourism industry,said on Saturday.

Quarantine requirement may be scrapped for those arriving from the United States from June, Di Maio said, after meeting Health Minister Roberto Speranza to discuss the easing of restrictions for countries where vaccination levels are high.

"We are working to lift the 'mini-quarantine' for people coming from European countries, the UK and Israel, if they have a negative swab, proof of vaccination or have recovered from Covid within the last 6 months. Same thing for the US", he wrote in a post on Facebook.

People entering Italy from other European countries and Israel currently face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period. For travellers arriving from the United States the required quarantine period is 10 days.

Italy has registered 122,694 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak began last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy travel restriction coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP