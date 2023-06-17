Home / Lifestyle / Travel / North Sikkim faces road blockades due to incessant rainfall, over 2,400 tourists stranded

North Sikkim faces road blockades due to incessant rainfall, over 2,400 tourists stranded

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Jun 17, 2023 03:12 PM IST

North Sikkim district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate the 2,464 stranded tourists.

More than 2,400 tourists, including 60 college students were stranded in Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim district due to road blockades following incessant rainfall since the last three days, officials said on Saturday.

North Sikkim faces road blockades due to incessant rainfall, over 2,400 tourists stranded (Photo by Twitter/airnews_gangtok)
North Sikkim faces road blockades due to incessant rainfall, over 2,400 tourists stranded (Photo by Twitter/airnews_gangtok)

The district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate the 2,464 stranded tourists, officials said.

As of now, three buses and two other vehicles carrying 123 tourists have left for the state capital Gangtok, they said.

Personnel from Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency Association Sikkim are working together to carry out evacuation of stranded tourists, they said.

Meanwhile, the road to Chungthang has been blocked at numerous points. The restoration works will start only after the rain stops.

The North Sikkim district administration has set up helpline numbers - 8509822997 /116464265 - for the public to contact in case of any query about stranded tourists, officials added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
sikkim north sikkim rainfall rains tourist attraction tourist tourist destination tourism + 6 more
