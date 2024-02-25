 Paris tourism: Eiffel Tower reopens after six-day closure due to employee strike | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Paris tourism: Eiffel Tower reopens after six-day closure due to employee strike

Paris tourism: Eiffel Tower reopens after six-day closure due to employee strike

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Paris
Feb 25, 2024 04:02 PM IST

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year but the monument was closed to visitors for 6 days due to staff strike over financial management

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, showing traces of rust and salary hikes.

Visitors queue under the Eiffel Tower to enter, on the day of its reopening after a strike, in Paris on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Visitors queue under the Eiffel Tower to enter, on the day of its reopening after a strike, in Paris on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

The operator of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an “ambitious 380 million euro (about $412 million) investment by 2031” for renovation work. This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalised next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government’s plan to reform the country’s pension system.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On