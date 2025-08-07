Planning a yoga retreat? 4 destinations you need to have on your itinerary for a transformative experience

Wellness travel is coming to the forefront, especially as increasingly overwhelming workloads and burnout become an unshakable norm in daily life. Travel, which was once all about sightseeing and ticking off tourist checklists, is now shifting toward a slower, more mindful approach, one that prioritises rest and rejuvenation from the grind and hustle. Yoga is one of the holistic practices for wellbeing that offers mental and physical rejuvenation. Even other than yoga, there are many holistic practices from Ayurveda techniques to meditation, which travellers are actively seeking out on their wellness vacation. Yoga retreats are suitable places where travellers can enjoy a meditative experience. Make yoga the highlight of your travel for a rejuvenating experience.(Shutterstock)

Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), highlighted the growing influx of wellness tourists to various regions across India. He said, “India's longstanding tradition of yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and holistic healing offers a uniquely authentic wellness experience of body-mind-soul transformation that cannot be matched. India's depth of spiritual knowledge, natural beauty, and authentic approaches to wellness are married seamlessly with luxury and sustainability, providing an inviting environment for both spiritual truth seekers and discerning wellness tourists.”

He further explained how, in comparison to Western wellness facilities, India offers a more affordable yet high-quality alternative, with certified practitioners and government-regulated centres ensuring safety and authenticity. This makes Indian destinations ideal spots for yoga retreats.

Ravi listed out 4 popular destinations in India for yoga retreats, emphasising the unique offerings and experiences that set each one apart:

1. Rishikesh

Rishikesh's serene ghats offer a peaceful location for yoga.(Shutterstock)

Rishikesh is globally known for yoga, meditation, and spiritual renewal.

Renowned for some of the best places in the world for yoga, meditation, and pilgrimage, the holy city of Rishikesh contains some of the most recognised yoga institutions in the world and holds the annual events of the International Yoga Festival, bringing practitioners from around the world for yoga and pilgrimage.

As a centre for yoga, the famous ghats and banks of the Ganges river are lined with yoga ashrams, eco-retreats, and wellness centres that offer wellness retreats, Ayurvedic healing.

2. Kerala

By the greeneries of Munnar, yoga becomes a rejuvenating experience.(Shutterstock)

Kerala has marketed itself as the Ayurveda capital of India with superb backwaters, lush greenery, and a climate conducive to effective healing.

Kerala quickly became a prime destination for wellness seekers. From several coastal villages offering authentic Panchakarma therapies to a few from traditional healing homes placed just under coconut groves.

to a few from traditional healing homes placed just under coconut groves. Kerala offers physical and mental balance through authentic older traditions of Ayurveda.

3. Dharamshala

Dharamshala's monasteries provide calming spaces.(Shutterstock)

The Kangra Valley provides a unique combination of yogic traditions from India and Tibetan Buddhist practices .

. With quiet forest monasteries, Dharamshala provides a meditative means for meditation retreats, silent course meditation classes, and emotional detox.

4. Mysuru