PM Modi visits Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu: Here’s why it deserves a spot on your travel list
PM Modi’s visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple shines a spotlight on this stunning Chola-era marvel, a must-visit for history and culture lovers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Brihadisvara Temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram on July 27, during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival marking Rajendra Chola I's birth anniversary. Dressed in traditional attire, he participated in sacred rituals and received the Poorana Kumbham honour. His visit puts a spotlight on this Chola-era gem, an architectural marvel with rich history, spiritual depth, and timeless beauty that absolutely deserves a spot on your travel list.
A forgotten jewel of Tamil Nadu
Often overshadowed by its more famous cousin, the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram is no less majestic. Built in the 11th century by Rajendra Chola I to commemorate his victorious northern expedition and the bringing of Ganga water to the South, this temple is a stunning example of Chola architecture at its zenith.
What makes it a must-visit
- Architectural Grandeur: The temple's intricate carvings, towering vimana (which is slightly shorter but more elegant than the one in Thanjavur), and massive Nandi statue offer a visual treat for architecture lovers.
- Spiritual significance: Still an active place of worship, the temple offers a serene spiritual experience, especially during traditional festivals.
- Cultural immersion: Visiting during Aadi or other regional festivals provides a deep dive into Tamil Nadu's living heritage.
- A photographer's dream: The golden light on the laterite stones at sunrise or sunset makes it a stunning location for travel photography.
How to get there
Located in Ariyalur district, the temple is about 70 km from Thanjavur and 35 km from Kumbakonam. The best way to reach is via road or by train to nearby towns, followed by a short taxi ride.
