Republic Day 2026 long weekend getaways from Delhi: Top spots within 6 hours

This year, Republic Day, the much-anticipated national holiday, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, falls on a Monday, giving you a long weekend. It's a win-win if you also manage to take Friday off. If you live in Delhi, there are several great spots to head to, whether you are in the mood for a quaint hill town or a culturally rich heritage trip. The long weekend allows you to travel to interesting destinations close to the capital.



The upcoming weekend offers the chance for a quick gateway. (Picture credit: Freepik) Here are some of the destinations you can head to, based on your mood: 1. Agra

For a quick historical gateway, head to Agra, which is within a 3-hour-and-30-minute drive. The city has several iconic spots to explore, from a stroll around the marble marvel that is the Taj Mahal. Sunrise and sunset visits look especially ethereal as the colour of the marble changes with the glowing light of the skyline. You can also head to architectural wonders like the grand Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its red sandstone walls and royal chambers give a glimpse into how the Mughals once lived. Sikandra Fort, also known as Akbar's Tomb, is another unmissable, picturesque stop. Lastly, don't forget to try Agra's famous petha and bedai with aloo sabzi. Consider Agra if you are looking for a short, culture-rich break. 2. Rishikesh/ Haridwar

Let's pivot to a more tranquil, restorative destination if you are looking to slow down and unwind. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is a worthwhile pick. And unwinding does not only mean meditation and yoga by the banks of the Ganga. The beauty of Rishikesh lies in how you interpret relaxation. Tap into your adrenaline-junkie side by going river rafting or bungee jumping. Foodies should not miss out on chaat and aloo puri. If you are planning an itinerary, make sure to jot down iconic spots like the Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula, drop by ashrams such as Parmath Niketan, and stop at The Beatles Ashram. By car, reaching Rishikesh takes over 4 hours and 30 minutes. However, if you are looking for a complete spiritual retreat, Haridwar is the ideal destination for you. It can be reached within four hours from Delhi and is slightly closer than Rishikesh, but it falls on the same route. From temples to ghats, Haridwar is ideal for travellers seeking a slower, spiritual experience, particularly during Ganga arti at Har Ki Pauri. 3. Neemrana

As close as gateways come within a three-hour drive from Delhi, Neemrana in Rajasthan is an easy escape. If you want to feel a bit pampered, the town is home to a gorgeous luxury hotel that was once a 15th-century heritage fort. Neemrana Fort Palace is the main tourist attraction, along with an ancient baori (stepwell). Consider Neemrana if you are looking for indulgence amidst luxurious settings, with minimal travel fatigue. However, if you are up for it, an additional two-hour drive will take you to Alwar, where you can visit Sariska Tiger Reserve. 4. Jim Corbett National Park

Clocking upto 5 hours from Delhi, Jim Corbett National Park is a fantastic pick for wildlife enthusiasts. You can spot tigers, leopards, and elephants. The jeep safaris are a thrilling experience here. Other than safari, you can opt for luxury resorts or even regular homestays that allow you to opt for nature walks. This is another destination where travel fatigue may be less as you go on safari first day and explore local spots or relax at your homestay the remaining days. 5. Mussorie

Looking for a mountain escape? Then the ‘Queen of Hills’ is your perfect getaway. Whether it is breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains, relishing hot foods like momos and thukpa on Mall Road, or visiting scenic spots like Kempty Falls, Mussorie has it all. It is just within six hours' drive from Delhi. For a quiet day, away from crowds, consider Landour, a quaint colonial-era town. 6. Jaipur