Rishikesh to Coorg, these 7 wellness travel destinations in India are worth planning for

India has become a destination for travellers seeking rest, rejuvenation, and a deeper connection with themselves. India has always been associated with spirituality and traditions where Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, naturopathy, and holistic healing thrive.

These 7 wellness travel destinations in India are worth planning for.(Unsplash)

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The country offers a chance to slow down, reset, and focus on overall well-being, bringing together natural beauty, cultural depth, and restorative practices in a way few destinations can match.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bernard Corraya, general manager at Wego, shared the top 7 destinations that are both soothing and transformative for your journey to India. ​Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort

1. Rishikesh

Bernard said, “Nestled on the banks of the Ganges with the Himalayas as a backdrop, Rishikesh feels made for slowing down. Often called the Yoga Capital of the World, it’s a magnet for people looking for yoga teacher training, guided meditation, and simple spiritual practices.” Expect early-morning pranayama by the river, cosy ashrams, and a calm pace that encourages reflection and reset.

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Nestled on the banks of the Ganges with the Himalayas as a backdrop, Rishikesh feels made for slowing down. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Kerala {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kerala offers authentic Ayurveda. Bernard highlighted that here you’ll find traditional therapies, herbal oil massages, cleansing programs, and yoga woven into days spent near tranquil backwaters or palm-lined beaches. It’s ideal if you want a thoughtful, health-focused break, think body therapies, nutritious local food, and slow, restorative routines. 3. Goa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kerala offers authentic Ayurveda. Bernard highlighted that here you’ll find traditional therapies, herbal oil massages, cleansing programs, and yoga woven into days spent near tranquil backwaters or palm-lined beaches. It’s ideal if you want a thoughtful, health-focused break, think body therapies, nutritious local food, and slow, restorative routines. 3. Goa {{/usCountry}}

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Goa’s beaches now host more than sunbathers and parties: there are yoga shalas, detox programs, meditation camps, and mindful-living retreats tucked into leafy corners. The sea breeze and laid-back coastal rhythm make it perfect for unplugging your devices, resetting your mind, and enjoying wellness with a casual, sunlit vibe.

The sea breeze and laid-back coastal rhythm make it perfect for unplugging your devices, resetting your mind, and enjoying wellness with a casual, sunlit vibe. (Unsplash)

4. Dharamshala

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“Set in crisp mountain air and infused with Tibetan Buddhist culture, Dharamshala offers contemplative travel, which is a great place for meditation retreats, mindfulness workshops, and gentle self-exploration,” said Corraya. The quiet trails, mountain views, and spiritual community encourage slow travel and emotional rest.

5. Mysore

Mysore is where serious students go to deepen their Ashtanga practice. The city blends a strong yoga lineage with heritage-style living, making it a good choice for longer stays focused on disciplined practice, teacher-led learning, and quiet, purposeful days.

6. Puducherry

Puducherry, including nearby Auroville, attracts travellers drawn to sustainable living, meditation, and holistic workshops. The tucked-away beaches, French Quarter charm, and eco-minded communities support a gentle lifestyle reset, great for reconnecting with yourself and simpler rhythms.

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Puducherry, including nearby Auroville, attracts travellers drawn to sustainable living, meditation, and holistic workshops. (Unsplash)

7. Udaipur

Udaipur brings wellness to a refined level: think spa therapies in palace-style resorts, curated wellness programs, and experiences that combine pampering with local culture. It’s the place to recharge in comfort while soaking up Rajasthan’s romance and timeless beauty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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