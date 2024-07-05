 Rome: Ancient garden linked to Emperor Caligula found near St. Peter's Basilica | Travel - Hindustan Times
Rome: Ancient garden linked to Emperor Caligula found near St. Peter's Basilica

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rome
Jul 05, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Discovery of Emperor Caligula's ancient garden was made during construction work to create a pedestrian piazza linking some of Rome's most visited tourist sites

Archaeological excavations near the Vatican uncovered the remains of an ancient garden overlooking the right bank of the Tiber River that was likely owned by Roman Emperor Caligula, Italy’s culture ministry said Thursday.

Rome: Ancient garden linked to Emperor Caligula found near St. Peter's Basilica (Pixabay)
Rome: Ancient garden linked to Emperor Caligula found near St. Peter's Basilica (Pixabay)

The discovery was made during construction work to create a pedestrian piazza linking Castel Sant'Angelo to St. Peter's Basilica and its Via della Conciliazione boulevard, some of Rome's most visited tourist sites.

In ancient times the area housed prestigious imperial residences overlooking the Tiber with spectacular porticos, promenades and gardens. What remains underground are a travertine wall, the foundations of a colonnaded portico and a garden, the ministry said.

The excavations also uncovered a lead water pipe stamped with the name of the owner of the water supply and likely of the garden.

The details point to Caligula, son of Germanicus and Agrippina the Elder, and emperor of Rome from 37 to 41, the ministry said, adding that there are literary references that seem to confirm the connection of the site to Caligula.

The excavation also revealed an important series of figurative terracottas used to decorate roofs, with unusual mythological scenes, reused as covers for the sewers, but originally probably made for the covering of some structure in the garden, the ministry said.

The construction project is part of the Vatican's 2025 Jubilee, a holy year that is expected to draw some 32 million pilgrims to Rome. The runup to the Jubilee has involved launching dozens of long-delayed construction projects, including the 79.5 million euro piazza, with a tunnel below it redirecting traffic underground.

The project, located at Piazza Pia, is expected to be completed by December.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Rome: Ancient garden linked to Emperor Caligula found near St. Peter's Basilica
