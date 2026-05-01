Sidharth Malhotra’s new holiday pics with Kiara Advani offer rare peek into their dreamy beach getaway

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped a series of pictures capturing easy, sun-soaked moments from the trip. The actor wrote, “From sunrise swims to sunset sails…this trip covered every vibe.” The visuals feature scenic backdrops, chilled-out beach days, snorkelling adventures, traditional dinners, and quiet off-duty frames that fans rarely get to see. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen posing with Kiara on a boat at sea, dressed in stylish beachwear.

Sidharth Malhotra recently treated fans to a dreamy glimpse of his beach getaway with a fresh photo dump on social media. The actor shared moments from his Maldives vacation, offering a peek into his relaxed holiday with wife Kiara Advani. (Also read: Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’ )

Recently, Kiara also shared glimpses from the trip on her Instagram stories, including their scenic seaplane ride to the resort and a tempting spread of croissants and desserts. However, what truly caught attention was a fleeting background moment of Sidharth spending playful time with their baby girl.

Sidharth also sparked buzz a few days ago after hinting at a shoot with Kiara Advani. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo, where the couple was seen not facing the camera. Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim, Sidharth kept it casual, while Kiara wore a striped pink shirt paired with white pants. Teasing fans, he wrote, “Guess who I am shooting with?”

On the work front On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas, who has cast her as Nadia, recently revealed that Kiara was her first and only choice for the role, praising her for bringing both fragility and strength to the character.

She also has Vvan with Sidharth in the pipeline, a folklore-inspired thriller that has already generated strong buzz. Initially slated for May 15, the film has now been rescheduled to release on August 28, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan.