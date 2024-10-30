Menu Explore
Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens: Rare melanistic tigers, exotic wildlife await tourists in Odisha

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Baripada (odisha)
Oct 30, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Odisha's jungle gem reopens: Similipal Tiger Reserve awaits tourists post-Cyclone Dana

The authorities of Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday opened for tourists, days after cyclone Dana hit the state.

Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens: Rare melanistic tigers, exotic wildlife await tourists in Odisha (HT PHOTO (Representive)
Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens: Rare melanistic tigers, exotic wildlife await tourists in Odisha (HT PHOTO (Representive)

The Similipal National Park which included STR remained closed for visitors from October 23 due to the natural calamity.

“This is to inform all the visitors/tourists that Similipal Tiger Reserve will be reopened for tourists from 29.10.2024 through Jashipur (Kalikaprashad) gate only. As of now, no visitors/ tourists are allowed through Pithabata gate. The exact date for entry through Pithabata gate will be notified on the official website,” a notification said.

A senior official said that roads were damaged due to the cyclone and rain in Pithabata side. Once repair work is over, the gate on that side will be opened.

Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of October 25. It also brought heavy rain to the state.

Spread over 2,750 sq km of area, the tiger reserve has varieties of plant species and 96 types of orchids. It is home to 42 species of mammals, 242 varieties of birds and 30 reptile categories.

Besides rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, Asian elephants, sambar, barking deer, gaur, jungle cat, wild boar, four-horned antelope and giant squirrels are found in it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
