These portable beds can make camping trips comfortable, safe and hygienic for children

DAYSUKH Camping Sleeping Bag for Adults and Kids Waterproof Lightweight Sleeping Bag for 3 Season Cold and Warm Weather Backpacking Hiking Mountaineering and Indoor Outdoor Use with Compression SackView Details
When my son headed off for his first night camp, my main concern was simple comfort. Mats felt impersonal, and shared bedding never feels ideal for kids. A sleeping bag quickly changed my view. It is not only light and easy to carry, but it also gives children a defined spot that belongs just to them. Slipping into their own bag can feel calming after a long day of activities. There is also the hygiene factor.
One bag, used by one child, reduces contact with shared mattresses, sheets and blankets. For sleepovers, too, it adds reassurance for parents and confidence for children. In many ways, a good sleeping bag becomes a small slice of home, even far from home comforts. The sleeping bags featured here were selected based on strong user reviews, consistent star ratings, and easy availability.
Sleeping bags for children
Loading Suggestions...
Designed for young campers, the sleeping bag offers a cosy and reassuring sleep setup during camps, treks and sleepovers. The soft inner lining feels gentle against the skin, while the mummy shape helps maintain warmth on cooler nights. Practical features like the adjustable hood and foot zip allow airflow control as temperatures shift. Lightweight construction makes it easy to roll, pack and carry between trips.
Specifications
Temperature rating:
4°C to 10°C
Recommended height:
Up to 5 feet 2 inches
Occupancy:
One person
Colour:
Orange
Loading Suggestions...
Made for camping trips and home use alike, this sleeping bag balances warmth and airflow across changing conditions. The insulated fill keeps nights comfortable during cooler spells, while breathable fabric suits warmer evenings. Waterproof construction adds reassurance on damp ground, and the smooth dual zip allows easy movement or full opening as a quilt. Lightweight packing with a compression sack makes travel simple.
Specifications
Includes:
Compression storage sack
Closure type:
Dual-sided zip system
Material:
Polyester shell with hollow fibre fill
Suitable seasons:
Three-season use
Loading Suggestions...
Designed for family camping and casual treks, the sleeping bag offers dependable comfort across mild to cool nights. Polyester lining feels gentle, while the mummy style helps retain warmth within the 6°C to 15°C range. A front pocket keeps small essentials close, adding everyday ease outdoors. Lightweight build makes packing simple, and the roomy cut suits adults and older children alike during camps, travel and overnight stays with reliable warmth.
Specifications
Temperature rating:
6°C to 15°C
Recommended height:
Up to 6.8 feet
Occupancy:
One person
Colour:
Olive green and black
Loading Suggestions...
Made for relaxed camping and travel nights, the sleeping bag suits both warm and cooler weather across three seasons. Breathable nylon helps regulate temperature, keeping sleep comfortable without overheating. The roomy cut allows easy movement for adults and children alike, while the lightweight build makes packing effortless. Simple care adds everyday ease, making it a practical choice for camps, road trips and indoor use.
Specifications
Suitable seasons:
Three-season use
Weight:
1200 grams
Occupancy:
One person
Colour:
Navy blue
Loading Suggestions...
Built for relaxed camping and travel nights, the rectangular sleeping bag pairs generous space with steady warmth. Soft fleece lining and quality fibre fill help maintain comfort from 0°C to 18°C, suiting varied Indian conditions. The included pillow adds familiar ease, while the waterproof outer keeps damp ground at bay. Packing down neatly into the carry bag, it suits treks, camps and overnight stays without fuss.
Yes, sleeping bags designed for children offer a defined sleep space that helps them stay warm and settled through the night.
For camps and sleepovers, a mild to cool temperature range works best, keeping children comfortable without overheating.
Absolutely. They provide a clean, personal sleeping spot on floors or sofas without shared bedding.
Most can be wiped clean or gently washed, making upkeep simple after outdoor use or frequent sleepovers.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.