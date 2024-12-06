Solo travel as a life skill: Why everyone should experience it at least once

Travelling solo provides an opportunity for self-reflection and discovery as without the influence of friends or family, individuals can explore their own interests and desires. It is a transformative experience that everyone should undertake at least once as it empowers you to step out of your comfort zone, fostering independence and self-discovery as you navigate new environments. Solo, strong and inspired: The life lessons only travel can teach you(File Photo)

Why solo travel is your ultimate feast for the soul:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alok K Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Travomint, shared, “This solitude allows travellers to connect with themselves, leading to personal growth and a deeper understanding of their values and goals. Navigating new environments alone builds confidence and self-reliance. When faced with challenges like finding accommodations or navigating public transportation, travellers learn to trust their instincts and capabilities, fostering a sense of independence that lasts long after the trip. Solo travel also teaches valuable problem-solving skills. When unexpected situations arise, such as a missed flight or a language barrier, solo travelers must think on their feet.”

He added, “These experiences enhance critical thinking and adaptability, skills that are beneficial in everyday life. Experiencing different cultures is more profound when traveling alone. Solo travellers often engage more deeply with locals, creating meaningful connections. This immersion fosters a greater appreciation for diversity and enhances cultural awareness, enriching one’s perspective on the world. Ultimately, solo travel is a transformative experience that helps you gain a better understanding of yourself and the world, making it an enriching adventure that everyone should embrace at least once.”

Solo in Udaipur? Here’s how to make it the journey of a lifetime:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Swati Aggarwal, Owner of Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa in Udaipur, highlighted, “The freedom to craft your own itinerary allows for spontaneous adventures and deeper cultural immersion, as you connect with locals and fellow travellers. Udaipur's local cuisine enhances this experience, offering a feast for the senses with dishes like Dal Baati Churma, a hearty combination of crispy wheat rolls and lentil curry and Gatte ki Sabzi, featuring spiced gram flour dumplings in savoury curry.”

She opined, “Meat lovers can savour the robust flavours of Laal Maas, a spicy lamb curry that reflects the region's royal heritage. It’s essential to savour the sweet delights of Udaipur, like Ghewar and Malpua, as they provide a perfect finishing touch to your culinary journey, showcasing the region's rich tradition of desserts and adding a memorable flavour to your experience. Solo travel also builds resilience, equipping you with problem-solving skills that extend beyond your journey.”

The surprising thrills of travelling solo:

Rahul Dhawan, Sales Director - Dial for holidays LLP, echoed, “Solo travel is a transformative experience that everyone should undertake at least once in their lives. It not only promotes independence and confidence but also paves the way for profound self-discovery. When you travel alone, you step beyond your comfort zone, which makes you fully accountable for your choices and actions. This newfound responsibility encourages you to engage with unfamiliar environments and interact with diverse people and cultures, enriching your understanding of the world.”

He concluded, “The journey of solo travel cultivates self-reliance and adaptability, as you navigate challenges and make decisions independently. Moreover, solo travel provides the unique freedom to explore at your own pace, allowing you to tailor your itinerary according to your interests. This autonomy often leads to significant personal growth, resulting in unforgettable memories that can shape your perspective long after the journey ends. Ultimately, solo travel empowers individuals to gain a deeper appreciation of themselves and the world around them.”