Tashkent to Goa direct flights from Oct 27: Uzbekistan Airways introduces dream route for tourists

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Mumbai
Sep 06, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Uzbekistan Airways to kickstart direct Tashkent-Goa flights from October 27

Uzbekistan Airways on Friday announced the commencement of direct flights from Tashkent to Goa from October 27.

Tashkent to Goa direct flights from Oct 27: Uzbekistan Airways introduces dream route for tourists (Photo by Shutterstock)
Tashkent to Goa direct flights from Oct 27: Uzbekistan Airways introduces dream route for tourists (Photo by Shutterstock)

The twice-a-week flight will be operated between Uzbekistan's capital city Tashkent and Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in North Goa with an Airbus A320 aircraft, it said.

The route will open up new avenues for tourism and cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and Goa, it stated.

The introduction of these flights comes after consistent follow-ups with the Uzbekistan Embassy and tour operators and with crucial support from the Indian Embassy in Tashkent, it said, adding that concerted efforts of the Goa Department of Tourism have played a critical role in making this connection a reality.

The new route aligns with the state's broader strategy to diversify the tourist base and promote Goa as a year-round destination, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
