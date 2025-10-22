These are the world’s 10 most-complained about beaches: Check list of dirtiest, nosiest, most overcrowded beaches

You have heard of the prettiest beaches in the world – The Pass, Byron Bay (Australia), Ao Maya, Ko Phi-Phi, Krabi (Thailand), Sarakiniko, Milos (Greece), Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue (Seychelles), among others. But heard of the noisiest, dirtiest, most-complained about beaches in the world? Also read | Destination Thailand Visa: How to apply for this fast-growing digital nomad visa Waikīkī Beach in the US is the most complained-about beach in the world.

Now, Cloudwards, an online resource for expert reviews, comparisons, and online guides on cloud storage, cyber security and online privacy, has released a study that uncovers the truth of postcard-worthy beaches by what real travellers are saying. Analysing TripAdvisor reviews of nearly 200 of the world’s most popular beaches, it has released a list of 100 Most Complained-About Beaches in the World that includes nosiest, dirtiest, most overcrowded beaches.

Top 10 most complained-about beaches in the world:

1. Wakiki Beach (Hawaii, USA)

One of the most famous beaches in the world, Waikīkī Beach boasts more than four million visitors every year and breathtaking views of Lēʻahi (Diamond Head). It is also the most complained-about beach in the world with a score of 100/100 primarily due to extreme overcrowding.

Venice Beach, also in the US, is the second most complained-about beach in the world.

2. Venice Beach (California, USA)

It is the second most complained-about beach, with most complaints focused on cleanliness issue. According to Cloudwards analysis, it is the world’s dirtiest beach.

Playa Manuel Antonio is a top destination in Costa Rica, known for its stunning beauty.

3. Playa Manuel Antonio (Costa Rica)

One of Costa Rica's most popular beaches, Playa Manuel Antonio is known for its parties and festivals, and is a favourite with avid surfers. It is also very crowded and notorious for long queues.

Clearwater Beach is located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico.

4. Clearwater Beach (Florida, USA)

Clearwater Beach is on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County on the west-central coast of Florida. It was named the No. 1 Beach in the South by USA Today, and has been named America’s no. 1 beach several times in recent years. But countless travellers complain about overcrowding and filth.

Bournemouth Beach is ranked 5th in Cloudwards' analysis of the most complained-about beaches.

5. Bournemouth Beach (the UK)

Ranked 5th in Cloudwards analysis of 100 Most Complained-About beaches, Bournemouth Beach is nestled beneath a magnificent cliff line and stunning views of the Isle of Wight and the Purbecks.

La Jolla Cove is a tiny beach nestled between sandstone cliffs.

6. La Jolla Cove (California, USA)

La Jolla Cove is a very small beach, tucked between sandstone cliffs. With small surf in the summer months, the north-facing La Jolla Cove is ideal for swimmers, snorkelers and scuba divers. Water visibility at the Cove can sometimes exceed 30 feet. Nearly 64 percent travellers have overall complaints about the beach, with 57.9 percent specially unhappy about the filth.

Elafonisi island, a protected nature reserve, boasts stunning pink sand beaches.

7. Elafonisi Beach (Greece)

Elafonisi island is a protected nature reserve and is known for its pink sand beaches created by tidal and wave-induced deposits of pigmented microorganisms. It is also notorious for overcrowding.

Magens Bay Beach, a top attraction in the US Virgin Islands, offers a beautiful experience, but be prepared for crowds.

8. Magens Bay Beach (US Virgin Islands)

Ranked no. 4 in Best Things To Do in US Virgin Islands but 62 pecent of travellers complained about overcrowding and 16 percent about long queues.

Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach ranks 9th on the list of most complained-about beaches, despite being a legendary spot.

9. Bondi Beach (Sydney, Australia)

Sydney’s world-famous Bondi Beach ranks 9th in the 100 Most Complained-About list. Bondi is home to one of the oldest surf lifesaving clubs in the world and one of Australia’s oldest swimming clubs.

Maho Beach in Sint Maarten is a unique and thrilling destination, located at the end of an airport runway, earning it the title of the world's noisiest beach.

10. Maho Beach (Sint Maarten)

Located at the end of an airport runway, it is the world’s nosiest beach, the noise primarily from the airplanes flying right above the beach.

Top 5 dirtiest beaches of the world

According to the Cloudwards analysis, the US beaches take up half of the ‘dirtiest’ category based on complaints, with five of the top 10 spots. Venice Beach (California) tops the list followed by La Jolla Cove and Padre Island National Seashore. International destinations weren't immune to cleanliness problems either. Freedom Beach (Thailand) and Bentota Beach (Sri Lanka) were among the top 7 beaches receiving complaints for lack of cleanliness.

Top 5 most overcrowded beaches of the world

La Pelosa and Spiaggia (both in Italy) received the highest number of complaints about overcrowding, followed by Praia da Falesia (Portugal). The United States isn't far behind, with Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii appearing twice in the top ten for overcrowding (likely representing different sections of the beach).

Top 5 beaches of the world with the worst queues

Playa Delfines (Mexico) tops the list at 57.9 percent of complaints mentioning long waits, followed by Isla Pasion (Mexico), The Baths (British Virgin Islands), Kelingking Beach (Indonesia), and Playa Manuel Antonio (Costa Rica).

Top 5 nosiest beaches of the world

Caribbean and North American beaches dominate this category, with Maho Beach in Sint Maarten leading the world’s noisiest beaches list. Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands is ranked second, followed by Medano Beach (Mexico), Tobacco Bay Beach (Bermuda), and Playa Norte (Mexico).

