Don't miss these top 5 cafes in Varkala with best views of coastal Kerala, vegan dishes, 'exceptional Vietnamese coffee'

The dramatic cliffs of Varkala, Kerala, have long been a magnet for travellers seeking a blend of spirituality and seaside relaxation. Recently, Bengaluru-based content creator Shakun took to her Instagram page, Bookish Nomad, to share a curated list of the best cafes in Varkala that offer '11/10 views' and exceptional culinary experiences.

In her December 3 post, Shakun highlighted a range of spots, from high-energy hubs to serene vegan retreats, ensuring that every type of traveller finds their perfect perch over the Arabian Sea.

1. Aum Cafe: for the caffeine connoisseur

According to Shakun, Aum Cafe has carved a niche for itself with its exceptional Vietnamese coffee, and it’s the ideal spot for those looking for a cosy, cliff-side atmosphere. The menu is vegetarian and vegan-friendly, served with a side of warm hospitality that makes it an instant favourite for a slow morning, she said.

2. Cafe del Mar: the prime sunset spot

Known for its expansive menu and healthy dining options, Cafe del Mar offers some of the best open-air seating on the cliff, she added. Pro tip: Shakun suggested arriving well before sunset to beat the rush and secure a front-row seat to the horizon.

3. Darjeeling Cafe: music and seafood

If you’re looking for a lively vibe, Shakun shared that Darjeeling Cafe is the place to be. With generous portions of seafood and continental dishes, it’s a hit for foodies. It’s also pet-friendly and often features live music, making it one of the most vibrant spots to spend an evening, she shared.

4. Abba Restaurant: bakery delights and golden hours

Abba stands out for its diverse range of fresh seafood and an impressive selection of bakery items. Shakun shared that this might be the best location in Varkala to enjoy a beverage while watching the sky change colours. “I personally found this to be the best location to have a beer/cup of coffee and enjoy some spectacular sunset hues,” she shared in her post.

5. Lumuma Cafe: the vegan sanctuary

Catering to the health-conscious, Shakun shared that Lumuma Cafe specialises in ‘100 percent vegan dishes’. The cafe uses fresh, creative ingredients to craft meals that match the peaceful, serene sea views outside, she added. It’s the ultimate destination for those seeking a quiet, ethical dining experience.

A hidden gem: Cafe Canopus

Beyond the main cliff, Shakun recommended a ‘hidden gem’ for those willing to venture 15 minutes away to Kappil town. Cafe Canopus (also known as Serene Cafe Kappil) sits right by the backwaters. According to the content creator, it offers a simple experience with authentic Kerala cuisine and a warm service that allows travellers to stare at the water for hours in total peace.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.