IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions
Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions(Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash)
Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions(Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash)
travel

Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions

  • 'The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now': More than two dozen tourism groups write to White House and push for a plan to speed up the recovery of the travel and airline industries amid Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:38 AM IST

Airlines and other tourism-related businesses are pushing the White House to draw up a plan in the next five weeks to boost international travel and eliminate restrictions that were imposed early in the pandemic.

More than two dozen groups made their request in a letter to the White House on Monday.

They want people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to be exempt from testing requirements before entering the United States. They also want the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say that vaccinated people can travel safely.

The groups say those and other steps will speed up the recovery of the travel and airline industries, which have been devastated by a plunge in travel during the pandemic.

US air travel is already picking up. More than 1 million people have passed through US airport checkpoints each of the last 11 days, with Sunday's total topping more than 1.5 million for the first time in more than a year. Passenger traffic is still below 2019 levels, however.

The organizations calling for relaxing international restrictions include the chief trade group for the nation's largest carriers, Airlines for America, the US Travel Association and the US Chamber of Commerce. They set a May 1 target for the government “to partner with us” on a plan to rescind year-old restrictions on international travel.

The groups cited the recent decline in reported new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 in the United States. Nearly 45 million Americans, more than 13% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC figures.

“The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now,” they wrote in a letter to White House virus-response coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

The White House did not comment but referred to remarks by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday. Walensky said the health agency is working on new guidance for people who are vaccinated, but raised concern about recent increases in new reported cases of coronavirus in many European countries.

“If we look at our European friends, we just don’t want to be at this rapid uptick of cases again, and that is very possible that that could happen,’ she said. “We are so close to vaccinating so many more people .... Now is not the time to travel.”

The airline industry hopes to see the lifting of broad restrictions on travel between the United States and Europe, China and other regions that former President Donald Trump imposed last spring to curb spread of the virus. Most non-US citizens who have been in Europe are barred from entering the country.

The airlines have been lobbying the Biden administration to take a leading role in developing standards for so-called vaccine passports that would allow people to travel freely if they are vaccinated and pass a test for Covid-19. The European Union last week proposed a digital health certificate, but the US administration has demurred, saying it’s up to the private sector.

In the past year, the federal government has approved $65 billion to help airlines cover most of their payroll costs in exchange for keeping workers employed, plus billions more in low-interest loans. Most recently, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion relief package that included $15 billion for airlines.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourism international travel travel white house airline industry covid-19 + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions(Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash)
Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions(Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash)
travel

Tourism groups push US to boost international travel by eliminating restrictions

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • 'The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now': More than two dozen tourism groups write to White House and push for a plan to speed up the recovery of the travel and airline industries amid Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines to curb surging Covid-19 infections with targeted restrictions(Photo by Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash)
Philippines to curb surging Covid-19 infections with targeted restrictions(Photo by Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash)
travel

Philippines to curb surging Covid-19 infections with targeted restrictions

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:16 AM IST
'Reverting back to a stricter and blanket community quarantine is no longer an option': Instead of a hard lockdown, Philippine authorities opt for targeted restrictions to support the economy while trying to contain surging coronavirus infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four-week lockdown extension proposed in Germany to avoid health-care overload(Photo by Sangga Rima Roman Selia on Unsplash)
Four-week lockdown extension proposed in Germany to avoid health-care overload(Photo by Sangga Rima Roman Selia on Unsplash)
travel

Four-week lockdown extension proposed in Germany to avoid health-care overload

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Chancellor Angela Merkel proposes plan to extend and slightly tighten existing curbs, especially for travellers, in Germany through April 18 amid an upward curve of Covid-19 infections in Europe’s biggest economy ahead of Easter holiday break
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's limited lockdown criticised as messy as coronavirus cases pick up speed(Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash)
France's limited lockdown criticised as messy as coronavirus cases pick up speed(Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash)
travel

France's 'messy' travel measures, limited lockdown witness spike in Covid cases

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:30 PM IST
From complex travel authorisation certificate to avoiding imposing a third nationwide lockdown, France's Covid-19 measures ridiculed for being beset by glitches since the coronavirus continues to circulate
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿New Zealand's Ardern puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks(Pexels )
﻿New Zealand's Ardern puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks(Pexels )
travel

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern puts quarantine-free travel with Australia on hold

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand has again delayed revealing the commencement date of quarantine-free travel with Australia. It is expected that she will now announce the new date on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir gears up for successful spring season(ANI)
Kashmir gears up for successful spring season(ANI)
travel

Kashmir is all set to have a successful spring tourist season

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir)
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The government of Jammu and Kashmir is doing everything to attract tourists. From reopening the Badamwari garden, shikara rides and the tulip garden, various cultural activities are being planned in order to have a successful spring tourist season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs on travel and gatherings amid Covid spike(Photo by Stel on Unsplash)
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs on travel and gatherings amid Covid spike(Photo by Stel on Unsplash)
travel

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs on travel and gatherings amid Covid spike

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Instead of a hard lockdown, Philippines introduces additional restrictions including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings as the country battles a renewed surge in Covid-19 infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign travel continues to be a dream for Britons this summer amid Covid-19(Photo by Fas Khan on Unsplash)
Foreign travel continues to be a dream for Britons this summer amid Covid-19(Photo by Fas Khan on Unsplash)
travel

Foreign travel continues to be a dream for Britons this summer amid Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:01 PM IST
While half of all adults in Britain have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that it is too early for Britons to book summer holidays abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿J-K's historic Badamwari garden open for visitors(ANI)
﻿J-K's historic Badamwari garden open for visitors(ANI)
travel

Famous Badamwari garden in Srinagar reopens its gates for visitors

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The government in Jammu and Kashmir has reopened the Badamwari garden in Srinagar in an attempt to promote tourism. The aromatic garden is currently witnessing an almond bloom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania, Greece aim for speedy bilateral travel arrangement(Pexels)
Romania, Greece aim for speedy bilateral travel arrangement(Pexels)
travel

Romania and Greece to make their own vaccine certificates for bilateral travel

AP, Bucharest
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • Romania and Greece are planning to come up with their own vaccine certificates that will allow tourists to travel between the two places as soon as next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece to reopen ancient sites(Unsplash)
Greece to reopen ancient sites(Unsplash)
travel

Greece to reopen ancient sites to restart tourism despite Covid-19 surge

AP, Athens
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • Many ancient sites including the Acropolis in Athens will reopen in Greece today and natives will be provided free weekly rapid coronavirus tests. This is being done as the country gets ready to restart the tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samarth’s 22-member crew kept him engaged with pep talks and the even-more-essential gulab jamuns on demand. “At last count, I think I’d eaten about 150 through the journey,” he says, chuckling. (Dr Sudhi Baldota)
Samarth’s 22-member crew kept him engaged with pep talks and the even-more-essential gulab jamuns on demand. “At last count, I think I’d eaten about 150 through the journey,” he says, chuckling. (Dr Sudhi Baldota)
travel

Pedaller’s path: Notes from a race along the Golden Quadrilateral

By Shail Desai
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Ultra-cyclist Amit Samarth just finished the 6,000-km run. Strangers turned up to cheer him on, offer heartwarming khichdi and juices. But the roads were so much worse than he’d expected, he says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Papua New Guinea orders tighter restrictions(Photo by Matteo Catanese on Unsplash)
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Papua New Guinea orders tighter restrictions(Photo by Matteo Catanese on Unsplash)
travel

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Papua New Guinea orders tighter restrictions

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST
From enforcing mask wearing in public from next week to restricting personal movement and tightening internal border controls, Papua New Guinea orders restrictions as Covid-19 numbers climb
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris enters new lockdown in order to combat Covid-19(Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash)
Paris enters new lockdown in order to combat Covid-19(Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash)
travel

Paris enters new lockdown in order to combat Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Parisians brace for new Covid-19 lockdown which is due to last for a month though the restrictions are less severe than in previous lockdowns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The country may stop enforcing quarantine altogether from Oct. 1 though the group delayed a decision on cutting isolation period to seven days for vaccinated tourists as recommended by an expert group last week, officials said.(Unsplash)
The country may stop enforcing quarantine altogether from Oct. 1 though the group delayed a decision on cutting isolation period to seven days for vaccinated tourists as recommended by an expert group last week, officials said.(Unsplash)
travel

Thailand to reduce quarantine for visitors to revive tourism

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Thailand will shorten the mandatory quarantine period for foreign travelers from next month but deferred a decision on recognizing vaccine certificates for easier global mobility amid a spike in global virus cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP