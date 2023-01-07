Tourists and locals in Shimla waiting for heavy snowfall to boost tourism

After India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh western disturbance and snowfall between January 7 and 10, tourists and locals are waiting for heavy snowfall in Shimla's Kufri hills with bated breath. People involved in the travel and tourism business are also awaiting for fresh snowfall which will boost tourist inflow into the hills.

"We have heard that it snows in January. I hope that we get to see fresh snowfall here. We expect a fresh snowfall in one or two days. We will leave for our home only after enjoying fresh snowfall," said a tourist from Gujarat. Some of the tourists have extended their stay in the hope of enjoying a fresh snowfall in Kufri. (Also read: Himachal Pradesh issues Covid-19 curbs as tourists rush to hills this New Year )

"We came from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. We haven't experienced fresh snowfall yet. We will wait even if we have to stay here for another five to six days," said another tourist. Tourists said that the hills are fascinating and expressed the wish to explore other parts of the hill state.

"We had come here to see the fresh snowfall but there was very less snow around. We enjoyed horse rides. We will wait for one or two days for snowfall, otherwise, we will go to Manali," said a tourist who came from Rajasthan.

The local travel agents, horsemen and other people involved in tourism are also waiting for snowfall to resume their business which was badly hit due to the pandemic.

"Tourists are rushing to the hills this year too. We are eagerly waiting for snowfall now. There was very little business due to COVID during the past two and half years. We had good business in January last year. Tourists are coming here this year for snowfall. We get good business when it snows," said a horseman.

