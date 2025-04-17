Menu Explore
Travel ban alert: Maldives closes its door to Israel passport holders in protest against Gaza war

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Colombo
Apr 17, 2025 03:36 PM IST

No entry: Dream destination Maldives drops a travel bombshell with shocking passport ban, Israelis no longer welcome in this tropical paradise amid Gaza war.

The Maldives has banned Israeli passport holders from entering its territory, the president's office said on Wednesday, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza war, an allegation Israel has repeatedly denied.

Dream destination Maldives just became off-limits for thousands of Israeli passport holders. Here's what you need to know.(File Photo)
Dream destination Maldives just became off-limits for thousands of Israeli passport holders. Here's what you need to know.(File Photo)

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu ratified an amendment to the country's immigration law after it was passed by parliament on Tuesday, a statement from his office said.

The amendment introduces a new provision to the Immigration Act, expressly prohibiting the entry of visitors with Israeli passports into the Maldives, it added.

“The ratification reflects the Government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The Israeli foreign ministry and the country's consular office in Colombo did not respond to requests for comment.

Israel has consistently rejected any accusation of genocide, saying it has respected international law and has a right to defend itself after the cross-border Hamas attack from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 that prompted the war.

South Africa has brought a case against it at the U.N.'s International Court of Justice and Amnesty International accused it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in a report last December, charges it has denied.

Maldives' Muizzu initially made the call to ban Israeli passport holders in June 2024 after a cabinet recommendation, which prompted the Israeli foreign ministry to recommend that its citizens avoid the archipelago famous for its pristine beaches and plush resorts.

Tourism is a major driver of the Maldives economy, accounting for about 21% of its GDP and earning $5.6 billion in 2024, according to government data. The island nation is expecting earnings of about $5 billion this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
