Vegan wanderlust: Top 6 plant-based travel destinations to explore this holiday season

From vibrant city scenes to tranquil island retreats, vegan-friendly destinations now offer everything from fine dining to casual street food. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajeev Kale (President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited) and SD Nandakumar (President and Country Head, Leisure Travel and MICE at SOTC Travel Limited) suggested some top vegan-friendly travel spots to explore this holiday season -

1. Singapore

Renowned as a melting pot of cultures and culinary traditions, Singapore has emerged as a popular destination for vegan travellers in search of diverse, flavour-packed meals. Seamlessly blending Chinese, Malay and Indian influences, the city is also home to a vibrant café scene and a growing vegan movement. Visitors can easily find a wide range of plant-based options at iconic hawker centers, where local favourites like vegan laksa, satay and mock meats are readily available. Singapore’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its food scene as well, with local initiatives supporting urban farming and plant-based diets. With its rich culinary diversity and green initiatives, Singapore is the perfect destination for eco-conscious vegan travellers.

2. Berlin, Germany

Berlin has firmly established itself as one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world, often dubbed the “Vegan Capital of Europe.” The German capital stands out as a prime destination for vegans and environmentally conscious travellers due to its inclusive vibe, where being vegan is seen as part of the local culture rather than a niche lifestyle. From trendy restaurants to casual cafés, the city offers a wide array of plant-based dining options spanning various cuisines. Travellers can also plan their trips around the many food festivals organised by Berlin’s thriving vegan community, where they can explore innovative plant-based creations. Berlin’s progressive attitude toward sustainability and veganism makes it a must-visit for plant-based food lovers.

3. Bali, Indonesia

Bali’s reputation as one of the wellness capitals of the world makes it a sanctuary for those seeking healthy, delicious plant-based food. As more health-conscious travellers from around the globe flock to the island, Bali has seen a rise in vegan-friendly restaurants and food offerings. Whether its smoothie bowls, raw desserts or tempeh dishes, the options are as nutritious as they are flavourful. Beyond the food, Bali offers an immersive vegan experience with wellness retreats, Yoga centers and eco-resorts that focus on plant-based living. For those who embrace the vegan lifestyle in all aspects of life, Bali is the perfect fit.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

Known for its progressive dining scene and commitment to sustainability, Copenhagen is another great destination for vegan travellers. The Danish capital is home to an increasing number of vegan eateries, many of which embody sustainability with organic and locally sourced ingredients. Whether you are looking for fine dining or to experience plant-based versions of local Danish eats, there is something for every vegan in Copenhagen. The city’s devotion to environmental sustainability means that many restaurants also cater to eco-conscious diners with a zero-waste philosophy. In addition to its vegan restaurants, Copenhagen also hosts the annual Copenhagen Vegan Festival, which brings together plant-based chefs and vendors from around the world. This city, with its multipronged approach to vegan and sustainable living, has earned its reputation as one of the top vegan-friendly cities in the world.

5. South Korea

South Korea’s vegan scene has blossomed in recent years, where traditional dishes have been given a modern, plant-based twist. While the cuisine already comprises vegan dishes like bibimbap, tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and kimchi, up-and-coming restaurants in Seoul have ramped up their efforts to expand their vegan offerings. Traditional Korean Buddhist temple cuisine, which is inherently vegan, can be savoured at temples and specialised restaurants. The country’s embrace of plant-based living is rapidly evolving, making South Korea an exciting and culturally rich stop for vegan travellers.

6. Japan

Japan’s plant-based offerings have flourished in recent years, with cities like Tokyo and Kyoto leading the way. Today, you can find a wide variety of vegan options across the country, from sushi and ramen to curries and desserts. Even local snacks and coffee culture have evolved to accommodate plant-based diets, making it easier and more enjoyable for vegan travellers to explore. Japan’s culinary creativity, combined with its respect for seasonal ingredients, makes it an unforgettable destination for those seeking delicious plant-based cuisine.

The rise of vegan-friendly destinations around the world shows just how far the plant-based movement has come. From Bali's wellness retreats to Berlin's vibrant food scene, each place offers unique flavours, cultures and sustainable living and this list is just the beginning as many more cities and hidden gems await vegan travellers.

As the world embraces plant-based living, the opportunities for eco-friendly culinary adventures continue to grow. The journey is just starting!