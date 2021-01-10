IND USA
Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year

Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.

With a new Covid-19 variant spreading around the globe and the upcoming Lunar New Year, the country's most important holiday, only necessary flights approved by health, foreign, defense, public security and transport ministry are allowed to enter the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

After the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 10-16, the transport ministry will study the possibility of international flights resumption, Phuc added.

Vietnam has suspended all inbound international commercial flights since late March, but the government has been operating repatriation flights to bring home Vietnamese citizens stuck abroad amid the pandemic.

Some special flights carrying foreign experts and investors have been allowed to fly into Vietnam. All people entering the country have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The country on Tuesday suspended inbound flights from countries with new Covid-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa.

Thanks to strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam fared much better than many nations, registering a total of 1,513 coronavirus infections and 35 deaths. It has gone 38 days with no locally transmitted cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
travel

Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:33 PM IST
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
travel

Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
travel

What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Walt Disney Co. is used to managing large crowds in tight places. In Florida, the theme-park giant is also figuring out how to handle guests who test positive for Covid-19: quarantining some at the company’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:14 PM IST
f you wish to be happier in life, go travelling. As per the findings of a new study, frequent travellers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
travel

French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump

Bloomberg, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Passenger traffic through Dubai Airports in 2020 fell by 64% from the year before, as travel restrictions imposed due the coronavirus hammered tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
travel

Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali

ANI, Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The Union territory has witnessed heavy snowfall during the past several days. After heavy snowfall, tourists played with the snow, danced and enjoyed themselves at Dehra ki Gali (DKG), a tourist spot in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
travel

Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new Covid-19 strains

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
travel

Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Saudi Arabia will soon lift the ban from international travel. They will allow citizens to travel abroad and return home after March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Only Dutch residents would be allowed to enter the cannabis-dealing outlets under a proposal by Mayor Femke Halsema. The plan, backed by local police and prosecutors, is aimed at tackling the flow of hard drugs and organized crime linked to the marijuana trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

Coronavirus: UK imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for international travellers

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | London
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Starting next week, inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to 72 hours before departing the country they are in and could be denied boarding without this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Majority people want suspension of flights from countries with new virus strain: Survey

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The findings are based on the responses received from over 8,000 citizens across 207 districts in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuba, like other Caribbean countries, depends heavily on tourism, which represented about a tenth of its gross domestic product in 2019.(Unsplash)
Cuba, like other Caribbean countries, depends heavily on tourism, which represented about a tenth of its gross domestic product in 2019.(Unsplash)
travel

Tourists trickle back to Havana despite tough Covid-19 protocols

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta | Havana
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Cuba is slowly opening Havana and other cities to tourism after doing the same with beach resorts in November, eager to breathe life into the devastated industry shuttered last March by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
