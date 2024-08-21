In a move that could revolutionise tourism in the region, Indian Railways on Tuesday successfully tested the Vista Dome train on the historic Kalka-Shimla route. Local travel businesses and taxi drivers in Shimla are enthusiastic about the potential boost to tourism, the new train could bring. Vista Dome train set to transform tourism on Kalka-Shimla route (Photo by Twitter/HimalayanMailJK)

The Vista Dome train, featuring a seven-coach configuration with panoramic windows, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills, making it an attractive proposition for tourists. Local taxi drivers, who are directly impacted by the influx of tourists, are enthusiastic about the new train and are advocating for the introduction of night trains to further enhance tourist appeal.

"This is a game-changer for us," said Naseeb Chand, a taxi driver at Shimla Railway Station. "The Vista Dome train is a major draw, and we expect it to increase our business significantly. This train is expected to run at a high speed. We urge Indian Railways to also start special night trains, which will attract even more tourists and boost our economy."

The Vista Dome coach was first introduced on a trial basis in December 2018 and became an instant hit. By 2020, a full Vista Dome train was operational, and it quickly became a major tourist attraction.

The Kalka-Shimla railway line, which began operations with steam engines in 1903 and transitioned to diesel engines after 1970, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008. It continues to be a significant attraction, with tourists flocking to experience the scenic journey through the hills.