What is the best time to see snowfall in Shimla? A clear guide to state's winter months and conditions

Visitors often call Shimla the “Queen of the Hills,” and winter is the season that explains why. By December, the forests around the town begin to lose their colours, as snowfall starts to cover most parts of Shimla. But snowfall in the region follows a fairly narrow window, and planning around it makes a big difference. Planning a winter trip to Shimla? Here’s when the region usually receives snowfall and why timing matters(Deepak Sansta/HT)

When does snowfall begin in Shimla?

The snowfall phase generally begins toward the end of December and runs through mid-February. Weather systems moving across the Himalayas usually decide whether the town wakes up to a shirt or a full spell of snow, per Times Now reports. Early December stays mostly dry, with temperatures falling below freezing. The last week of the month is when the chance of snow starts to build.

First Snow and Peak Season

In most years, Shimla sees the first significant snowflakes around Christmas or New Year. Crowds gather on the Ridge and Mall Road hoping to catch it live, though the event is not guaranteed. January, however, shifts the odds. It is typically the coldest stretch, with more frequent systems and heavier accumulation. Roads can slow down or shut briefly after strong spells of snowfall, so flexible travel plans help, as per Travel to India.

December or January, which is the best time to see snowfall in Shimla?

December offers festive crowds and the possibility of an early spell. January remains the more dependable month for travellers set on experiencing snowfall.

Best places to see snowfall in Shimla?

Snow does fall in the heart of Shimla, but the higher slopes usually turn white earlier. Kufri, a short drive uphill, is a common fallback when the town looks bare. Narkanda, about 90 minutes away, receives more consistent cover through winter. Mashobra’s forest trails also collect snow quickly. Within Shimla, Jakhoo Hill often sees the snow before the central market areas.

Temperature and conditions in Shimla this time of year?

During active snowfall, daytime temperatures hover between 0°C and 5°C. Temperatures often fall below freezing, around –1°C to –5°C, at night. Winds make conditions feel colder than the actual reading. Warm clothing and heated rooms are essential at this time.

Planning around late December to mid-February gives the best chance of seeing the town and its surrounding slopes under snow.

FAQs

When is the best time to see snowfall in Shimla?

January is considered the most reliable month, with frequent and heavier snowfall.

Does Shimla receive snow every year in December?

Snowfall in December is possible but less predictable, usually occurring toward the end of the month.