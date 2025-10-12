Where are Indians planning to travel in 2026? Here are top 10 destinations: Jorhat in Assam to Chiang Rai in Thailand

As the festive season inches closer, and people start planning their long-weekend and year-end trips, knowing where to travel is the first and foremost concern. While some want to escape the bustle of city life, others seek to travel to an Instagrammable destination to enhance their feed's aesthetic, and some simply want to travel to quench their wanderlust. Indian travellers are turning their attention to soulful escapes beyond the beaten path, favouring culture-rich locales. (Pexels)

Also Read | Long weekend getaways near Bengaluru: top 7 options including Wayanad, Kabini, Chikmagalur for scenic escapes

But what if we told you there's a list of the top 10 trending destinations that should inspire your next travel plans? Skyscanner recently shared its latest Travel Trends 2026 Report, where it shared the top 10 destinations where Indian travellers are looking to go next in 2026, to ‘help travellers experience the buzz before they become bigger names.’ What are these destinations? Let's find out:

Where are Indians planning to travel in 2026?

According to the report, they analysed tens of thousands of data points to understand what’s trending and why, and found that not-so-obvious destinations, such as the lush tea gardens of Jorhat and heritage districts, as well as the vibrant streets of Manila, were stealing the spotlight.

Jaffna in Sri Lanka ranks 2nd in the Skyscanner list of destinations Indians want to travel to in 2026. (Freepik)

“Indian travellers are turning their attention to soulful escapes beyond the beaten path, favouring culture-rich locales, scenic getaways, and emerging global gems,” the report said. Here are the top 10 destinations Indians want to travel to in 2026:

1. Jorhat, Assam, India

2. Jaffna, Sri Lanka

3. Muscat, Oman

4. Queenstown, New Zealand

5. Chiang Rai, Thailand

6. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

7. Manila, Philippines

8. Tbilisi, Georgia

9. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

10. Port Louis, Mauritius

Best value destinations 2026

Meanwhile, the destinations where the airfare has fallen the most for Indian travellers, Skyscanner's 2026 list suggested places like Langkawi’s unmatched natural landscapes, as well as the vibrant nightlife and rich history of Berlin. Here's the list they shared:

1. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India

2. Langkawi, Malaysia

3. Berlin, Germany

4. Dehradun, India

5. Phuket, Thailand

6. Colombo, Sri Lanka

7. Victoria, Seychelles

8. Taipei, Taiwan

9. Singapore, Singapore

10. Zurich, Switzerland

So, where are you travelling next?