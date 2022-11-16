Why you need to travel more with your kids; Expert shares insights

Travelling with children has incalculable advantages. Our children live in a more open and accessible world. They now have access to opportunities that were previously unattainable due to the ease of travel. Children's horizons and viewpoints are expanded by travel, which also helps them become more flexible and compassionate toward other cultures. Even when they are young, it can influence how they learn to speak. Without a doubt, holidays are a great getaway, no matter how long or short they are. Children love to travel, and doing so has a lot of long-term advantages for them. (Also read: Tips to keep in mind when travelling with a toddler )

"There’s just so much that kids (and we) learn from a travel experience that no classroom can ever teach us. Ever since my kids were infants and toddlers, I have not compromised on travel and am happy I did that. It did come with its share of challenges, but what doesn’t? The biggest lesson for kids is to enjoy the experience, and to revel in the joy of discovering new things, new places and new people", says Mansi Zaveri, Parenting Expert and Founder and CEO of Kidsstoppress, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle. She further shared some amazing benefits of travelling with kids.

1. They learn new things and new cultures first-hand:

Ever since my kids read books about the Himalayas, they have wanted to see it first-hand. No amount of YouTube videos does justice to the beauty that is in the Himalayas, I promise! From learning their local cuisine to understanding how they acclimatize to the high altitudes, we learnt it all by experience. Kids also learn acceptance when they see people who eat differently from them and who play differently from them. When they see and understand no two terrains are the same, they adapt better.

2. They learn essential values:

The more kids travel, the more they understand the world around them. They realise that life is a lot different than the comfortable 4 walls of their house. A sense of empathy, kindness, compassion and gratitude arises when they witness things for real. Would not miss out on this understanding, for anything! One of the major highlights for my kids, during our trip to Ladakh, was when a car was stranded near the lake. They witnessed how swiftly the locals got together to help the stranded family. People and community before anything else!

3. They learn useful life skills:

As much as they like to laze around in bed on weekend mornings, ignoring your wake-up calls, kids when given a chance learn to grab their opportunities. They are up and ready on their feet for that safari or hiking or boat ride that you have planned in your travel and drive you to get ready soon. From being independent to being responsible to being organised and punctual, there are so many things my daughters have learnt over the years with our family holidays!

4. They learn to blend with the locals:

One of the biggest reasons I have never ever carried a pressure cooker or food for my kids on a trip(long or short) is because I want them to try the local cuisine. Black rice from Assam, pineapples from Meghalaya, amti and nariyali bhaat from the Konkan region or thukpa and khambir from Ladakh, the list that we have tried and enjoyed with the kids is endless! For my kids who have grown up in Mumbai, witnessing 1-degree weather in Meghalaya was something they learnt to adapt and not complain or crib about.

5. Helps create memories for a lifetime:

I still remember the short holidays we used to go on as kids, to new places with my parents and siblings, even decades later! That is the kind of memories I want to create with my daughters. Years later, I want them to remember how we screamed when in the Giant Wheel in Dubai or gasped when we saw a stingray in the Maldives or stood frozen at the beauty of the white water at Ladakh! Thanks to technology today, we have photos and vlogs that help us capture the beauty of today for a lifetime. Later when my girls go through them, and they have a smile on their faces, I would consider it a job well done!

