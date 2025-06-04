World Environment Day 2025: 5 stunning natural marvels you must visit once in your lifetime

World Environment Day 2025: Every year, World Environment Day 2025 is observed on June 5. In 2025, the Republic of Korea will host World Environment Day 2025 with a focus on ending plastic pollution globally. As we gear up to mark the day, here are 5 stunning destinations you must visit at least once in your lifetime to appreciate the natural marvels around us. World Environment Day 2025: Valley Of Flowers (Left) to Living Roots Bridges of Meghalaya, natural wonders you misit visit once in your lifetime.

Living Root Bridges of Meghalaya, India

The Living Roots Bridges of Meghalaya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Pexels)

The living root bridges are one of Meghalaya’s most beautiful heritage sites, which have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. They are made of intertwined roots, which have been built for centuries by the indigenous people of the land. They are proof of the marvellous coexistence between nature and humans. The most famous of these bridges is the double-decker root bridge in Cherrapunji.

Valley of Flowers, India

The Valley Of Flowers opened for tourist on June 1. (euttaranchal)

Nestled high in the Western Himalayas in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, the Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The park recently opened for tourists on June 1 and will remain open till October, if the weather permits. There are over 600 species of flora, verdant trails, and gorgeous Himalayan views, making it perfect for trekkers, nature lovers, and photography buffs.

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Japan

The Arashiyama bamboo grove on the outskirts of Kyoto is an experience that is worth witnessing for every traveller. In 1996, the Ministry of the Environmentin Japan listed the sounds here, the wood creaking and the rustling of the leaves, as one of the top 100 Soundscapes of Japan.

Mont Saint-Michel, France

Mont Saint-Michel is equally famous amond tourists and pilgrims. (Pexels)

A tidal island that literally rises out of the bay, Mont Saint-Michel, is a popular destination for tourists and pilgrims. The island is surrounded by thick walls, inside which is the iconic village with an abbey and a church looming over the fortress. When the high tides roll in, Mont-Saint-Michel becomes an island again for a few hours and the phenomenon is worth watching at least once in a lifetime.

The Azores, Portugal

Situated off the coast of Lisbon, the Azores are a Portuguese archipelago which offers tourists verdant valleys, steep cliffs situated by the ocean, turquoise waters, stunning waterfalls, and mesmerising blue hydrangeas. It is a destination worth exploring at least once in your lifetime.