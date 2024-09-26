World Tourism Day 2024: Top must-have travel essentials for a worry-free trip

World Tourism Day celebrates the essence of the wanderlust spirits in all of us. Beckoning to embark on memorable trips, travelling is all about kindling the love for exploration and relaxation, breaking away from the mundane daily routine. It widens the horizon by immersing in new cultures and interacting with new people. As this year’s World Tourism Day theme is ‘Tourism and Peace,’ here are the travel essentials you need on your mandatory checklist for a more blissful journey. Traveling calms your mind and rejuvenates your entire being. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day 2024: Date, history, theme, host country, wishes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share

Travel essentials you need to carry:

Travel documents

Whether it’s domestic or international travel, it’s of utmost importance to prioritize and keep crucial documents with you at all times. For international travel, your passport serves as the sole fundamental proof of citizenship and identity in foreign lands. Along with it, visas, insurance papers, and any essential financial documents are necessary. For domestic travel, basic identification documents like Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Driver's license simplify the documentation or verification processes.

To prevent any problems or complications, make sure you have multiple copies of your travel documents, in case one gets lost. Ensure these documents are kept in a secure bag or file for easy access at anytime. These essential items help keep you safe and well-prepared during emergencies. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of travel, but always make sure to keep your important documents close.

Wallet

Even in the era of digitisation, it’s important to carry cash or a card in case digital transactions aren’t available in the region you’re travelling to. Avoid keeping all your cash in one place; instead, split it between different bags to ensure you're prepared and have cash if any unforeseen situation arises.

First-aid box

Health is unpredictable, which is why a fully prepared medicine box is an indispensable must-have for travel. It's important to carry medications for common ailments like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, and headaches. Travel can exert both physical and mental strain on the body, increasing the risk of falling ill. By carrying essential medicines, you equip yourself for any potential health-related issues. Having these medications on hand ensures that immediate care is available if a health issue arises.

Crucial hygiene

Maintaining good hygiene is essential while travelling, as public places increase the risk of exposure to germs. To avoid falling ill, carry hand sanitizer to disinfect your hands regularly. For a quick refresh during long journeys, wet wipes can be helpful and invaluable. They moisten your dry, exhausted face, leaving behind a cooling and refreshing sensation. Don't forget to pack essential toiletries like a toothbrush, and soap to maintain personal hygiene and stay feeling your best.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is absolutely essential, regardless of your travel destination, whether you’re heading to a beach, the city, or the mountains. Ultraviolet radiation can harm your skin, even on cloudy days. Additionally, carry sunglasses to reduce the eye strain from squinting in the bright daylight. (brownie point for looking chic in shades)

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day: 6 off-beat places in India that are a must-visit for your next vacation

Travel pillow

Travelling often involves long periods of sitting, whether you’re in a car, train, or plane. During these journeys, your neck can end up in awkward positions, especially when you’re trying to take short naps. A travel pillow provides essential support, making long journeys much more comfortable. With the right travel pillow, you can reduce neck strain and improve your chances of getting restful sleep on the go.

Entertainment

During the long periods of sitting while you’re on the way to your destination, you can only go so far with conversations with your travel mates before everything turns agonizingly boring. Keeping entertainment options will help ward off boredom and make your trip more enjoyable. You can either carry travel-friendly card or board games, or if you prefer to spend some time by yourself, bring books or a Kindle e-reader to pick up a new story. Or download a movie or series on your tablet or phone to enjoy during the journey.

Charger

Never forget your charger at home. A phone is essentially a lifeline, so having a dead phone in new places can be scary. Staying connected is key to ensuring your safety. While you can easily buy a charger, it’s still better to carry yours to prevent any hassle.

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day: 10 most peaceful countries in the world that should be on your bucket list