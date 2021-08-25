Home / Lifestyle / Travel / World’s largest and tallest observation wheel joins Dubai’s record-breaking list
A view of Bluewaters Island and the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) 250-metres high Ferris wheel in the Gulf Emirate on August 24, 2021. - The world's largest and tallest observation wheel is set to open to public on 21 October 2021.(Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
World's largest and tallest observation wheel joins Dubai's record-breaking list

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai is located at Bluewaters Island and is the world's largest and tallest observation wheel.
PTI | , Dubai
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:05 PM IST

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will open in the UAE on October 21, the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions, according to an official announcement.

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline, Gulf News reported.

Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.

From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to corporate and event offerings, it will bring over 19 customisable experiences against the backdrop of Dubai skyline.

It will offer experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

Visitors can also access its private cabin that provides full exclusivity.

Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions.

The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said Ain Dubai is a testament to one of the many innovative initiatives developed by Dubai to further enhance its competitiveness as a key international tourism destination in continuation of Dubai’s drive to achieve new global heights.

“We can’t think of a better time to open this unique and celebratory asset than during the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th,’” Sharaf said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
