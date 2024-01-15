Winter heart care: 5 ways to prevent heart attack amid cold wave and smog

As severe winter takes over North India and a thick layer of toxic smog envelops various cities, it's crucial to pay attention to your cardiovascular health. When the mercury dips below what your body can handle, all its functions take a beating. Your heart has to work doubly hard in cold conditions due to constricted blood vessels to ensure proper circulation. Avoiding cold exposure in peak hours and layering yourself appropriately can help people avoid heart trouble in cold conditions. Stepping out in the sun to get some warmth, doing light exercises and having balanced diet can equip your body to handle not only the bitter cold but also environmental pollution. Apart from a good diet, hydrating your body with warm beverages like herbal teas or soups can help boost heart function. (Also read: 11 ways to beat the cold wave and stay safe as mercury drops) Winter months put additional stress on our heart, as it works overtime to ensure efficient blood circulation due to constricted blood vessels. (Freepik)

"The cold triggers various health-related complications, such as flu, cough, and heart diseases. Winter months put additional stress on our heart, as it works overtime to ensure efficient blood circulation due to constricted blood vessels. The chilly months can lead to an increased heart rate, and cause the blood to thicken in some cases, elevating the risk of heart diseases such as arrhythmias, angina, as well as sudden cardiac death. With one of our major organs suffering during winter, heart attack cases go up during this period, indicating the importance of looking after our heart-health, especially amid the cold wave entrapping many regions of our country," says Dr. Nagendra Singh Chouhan, Senior Director - Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurugram.

HEART CARE TIPS DURING EXTREME WINTER

Dr Chouhan shares 5 important tips to safeguard your heart amidst a cold wave:

1. Manage your heart or circulatory condition

Effective heart health management includes identifying the underlying conditions, which can significantly help reduce the risks associated with colder climates. Consistency in medication intake is paramount. Setting reminders, maintaining a medication schedule, and ensuring timely routine health check-ins can help build a consistent health routine.

2. Protect yourself from the flu

As the cold wave approaches, prioritize safeguarding against the flu, particularly since its prevalence peaks during winter. The flu can pose additional health risks, especially for older individuals and those with pre-existing heart conditions. Additionally, if you reside with susceptible individuals or work in environments with frequent public interaction, ensure getting flu vaccinations. Protecting against the flu not only shields you from its direct impact but also minimizes potential complications on your heart health.

3. Stay warm and layered

Staying warm can reduce the winter’s strain on our cardiovascular system. Dress in layers, especially with moisture-wicking base layers followed by insulating materials like wool or fleece, ensuring optimal temperature regulation. Adequately covering extremities and avoiding prolonged exposure to cold temperatures further alleviates strain on the heart, promoting efficient circulation.

4. Maintain regular physical activity

Preserving a consistent exercise regimen, even indoors, significantly improves both heart and overall health. Incorporate activities like brisk walking, indoor jogging, or fitness classes to enhance cardiovascular function. Additionally, integrating stretching exercises or yoga cultivates flexibility and resilience, supporting overall heart health amidst cold weather challenges.

5. Adopt a heart-healthy diet and hydration

Nourish your heart with a balanced diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Limiting saturated fats, refined sugars, and excessive salt ensures cholesterol and blood pressure remain in check. Concurrently, prioritize hydration, opting for warm fluids like herbal teas or soups, to maintain optimal blood volume and heart function.

In essence, while cold waves introduce challenges to heart health, proactive measures and consistent management strategies mitigate potential risks. Stay informed, proactive, and prioritize cardiovascular health, safeguarding against cold-induced challenges this season.