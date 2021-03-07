IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Women's Day: Samantha Akkineni urges fellow females to never settle for less
Samantha Akkineni shares post on women empowerment(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni shares post on women empowerment(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
lifestyle

Women's Day: Samantha Akkineni urges fellow females to never settle for less

  • Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram account and penned a powerful note for International Women's Day. The actor asked fellow women to know their worth and never settle for less.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:41 AM IST

March is being celebrated as Women's History Month and March 8 will be celebrated as International Women's Day all across the globe. Various public figures are talking about its importance and bringing light to it. For the same reason, Priyanka Chopra recently shared her list of favourite books by female authors and now Samantha Akkineni is urging fellow women to never settle for less than what they deserve.

The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted an image of herself wearing a crisp white shirt and looking radiant with minimal makeup. She penned a long inspiring note along with it asking women to know where they stand and know their worth. She also asked them to believe in themselves more as empowerment starts from within.

The caption of the image read, "Its time we know where we stand, know our worth and never settle for less than what we deserve. This International Women’s Day, I challenge to believe in myself more and I urge you to do the same. Empowerment starts from you. Change starts from you! I #ChooseToChallenge and change. What about you? #IWD2021 #womensday2021 #womenshistorymonth (sic)."

Samantha is also one of the most fashionable celebrities in the film industry. The actor is known to slay monotone looks with great ease. Check out some of her iconic looks that have made headlines:

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is gearing up for the release of second season of the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man. The show was initially scheduled to release in February 2021 but has been postponed. Itfeatures Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She is also preparing for her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The mythology film which will be directed by Gunasekar will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni women's day celebrity
Close
The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.(Unsplash)
The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.(Unsplash)
travel

California OKs reopening ball parks and Disneyland

AP, Sacramento, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST
California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study uncovers high fat diets may lead to greater risk of heart attacks

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:48 AM IST
A study led by a team of researchers from the University of Reading uncovered that consumption of high-fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein, increasing the risk of a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni shares post on women empowerment(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni shares post on women empowerment(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
lifestyle

Women's Day: Samantha Akkineni urges fellow females to never settle for less

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram account and penned a powerful note for International Women's Day. The actor asked fellow women to know their worth and never settle for less.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quarantine relaxation, discussed at a meeting chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Saturday, will initially be considered for top five tourist destinations such as Phuket and Krabi, the Post reported.(Pixabay)
The quarantine relaxation, discussed at a meeting chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Saturday, will initially be considered for top five tourist destinations such as Phuket and Krabi, the Post reported.(Pixabay)
travel

Thailand plans to ease quarantine rules for tourists, Bangkok post says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Thailand plans to relax quarantine rules for foreign visitors from next month as part of a series of steps being considered to revive the nation’s tourism sector, the Bangkok Post reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said. (Representational Image) (PTI)
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said. (Representational Image) (PTI)
art culture

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.(Unsplash)
The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.(Unsplash)
travel

Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil

Reuters, Lisbon
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from Sunday onward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi has a collection of dresses that ranges from minis to everything you can think of. The fashionista, who is often snapped in a beautiful attire, loves a good dress and we always end up taking inspiration from her sartorial picks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself sweating it hard in the gym in order to earn his weekend cheat meal. We can say that the clip is inspiring us to start our Sunday with a fitness session as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night and day in South America: Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife, new lockdowns in Brazil(Unsplashed)
Night and day in South America: Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife, new lockdowns in Brazil(Unsplashed)
travel

Argentina reopens theater, welcomes nightlife as Brazil starts new lockdown

Reuters, Buenos Aires
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:03 AM IST
The two neighbouring countries in South America, Brazil and Argentina, are taking very different steps at the moment. While Buenos Aires is embracing the nightlife again, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have announced tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dolce &amp; Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
Dolce & Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
fashion

Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)
Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)
horoscope

Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 7-March 13

By Manisha Koushik, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 7-March 13. What do the cards have in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs for this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
horoscope

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 7

By Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A South African citizen in India talks about her pleasant Covid care and treatment (Shutterstock)
A South African citizen in India talks about her pleasant Covid care and treatment (Shutterstock)
brunch

A crown of care during Covid

By Archana Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:46 PM IST
How a South African citizen in India to visit her parents contracted Covid and came away impressed with the love and care
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
brunch

“When I was 22, a meal at Kailash Parbat cost 1,” says chef Hemant Oberoi

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The celebrated chef reminisces about working as a sous chef of Tanjore at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, earning his first stipend of was 150, dating his now-wife and his favourite places to eat at then
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
recipe

Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP