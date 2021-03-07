Women's Day: Samantha Akkineni urges fellow females to never settle for less
- Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram account and penned a powerful note for International Women's Day. The actor asked fellow women to know their worth and never settle for less.
March is being celebrated as Women's History Month and March 8 will be celebrated as International Women's Day all across the globe. Various public figures are talking about its importance and bringing light to it. For the same reason, Priyanka Chopra recently shared her list of favourite books by female authors and now Samantha Akkineni is urging fellow women to never settle for less than what they deserve.
The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted an image of herself wearing a crisp white shirt and looking radiant with minimal makeup. She penned a long inspiring note along with it asking women to know where they stand and know their worth. She also asked them to believe in themselves more as empowerment starts from within.
The caption of the image read, "Its time we know where we stand, know our worth and never settle for less than what we deserve. This International Women’s Day, I challenge to believe in myself more and I urge you to do the same. Empowerment starts from you. Change starts from you! I #ChooseToChallenge and change. What about you? #IWD2021 #womensday2021 #womenshistorymonth (sic)."
Samantha is also one of the most fashionable celebrities in the film industry. The actor is known to slay monotone looks with great ease. Check out some of her iconic looks that have made headlines:
On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is gearing up for the release of second season of the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man. The show was initially scheduled to release in February 2021 but has been postponed. Itfeatures Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She is also preparing for her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The mythology film which will be directed by Gunasekar will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
