2019 Lok Sabha elections: Ensured infra and education got boost, says Thane MP Rajan Vichare

Rajan Vichare is the Member of Parliament from the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to HT, he claimed that there was ‘tremendous progress’ in Thane in the past five years. Excerpts:

What would you say about your performance? Some allege you were working like a local representative and not like the Member of Parliament.

Thane has shown tremendous progress in the past five years. Most of the projects that were stuck for years are now moving ahead. We started work on the Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro, widening of the Kopri Bridge, cluster development, approved land for the extension to Thane station, started the University of Mumbai’s subcentre and also got approval for the bypass road at Ghodbunder. The city is also on the list of the top 10 smart cities in India. These are major projects which need the intervention of the Centre and state, and can’t be carried out on a local level. The allegations are baseless.

Transport was on your agenda in 2014, however the commute has worsened in the past five years.

Three major flyovers have come up in Thane in my tenure. This has eased traffic movement. Currently, the work on Kopri Bridge and Metro 4 is on, which is leading to traffic congestion at some places. When these projects are ready, there will be a major change. The first phase of the water transport from Kalyan to Vasai via Thane will be a major milestone.

People from Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander have accused you of being inaccessible. Comment.

I have pushed forth many projects for Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander in the past five years. The Kalwa-Airoli elevated corridor was one of them. I got approval, with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for it. We have started work on the first phase of Nerul-Belapur-Uran corridor. The amenities at Seawoods station are world-class. In Mira Bhayander, too, we have provided many facilities at railway stations.

The Opposition repeatedly remarks on your qualification, will it affect your chances?

I am not uneducated. I have studied till Class 11. From the age of 16, I have been actively working in Thane. I have served as a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation four times. I have known the city and its people for the past 35 years. This experience is as important as any fancy degree.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:09 IST