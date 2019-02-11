Ahead of UP visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter

Congress’ general secretary in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has joined Twitter, the party announced on Monday, as she is about to begin her first visit to the northern state after making her political debut.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has not tweeted as now but she already has more than 6,000 and growing followers on the social networking site.

She is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on Monday after she formally assuming charge as the Congress general secretary in New Delhi last week. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia as the in-charges for east and west Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state that sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, respectively in January.

Expected to boost her party’s chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin her visit to the state by a roadshow through the streets of the state capital. She will be accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia will be in Uttar Pradesh for the next three days holding meetings with office bearers and party leaders and workers from the eastern part of the state and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming general election. Rahul Gandhi has said he tasked both Priyanka and Jyotiraditya with a mission after he announced their appointment.

“I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to UP for two months. I have given a mission to them. They are very powerful leaders of the party and I trust they will work for the state. We want to change the state’s politics with these young leaders,” he had said, adding that he had asked them to work to form the Congress government in UP in the next assembly elections.

Priyanka’s Twitter debut came after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati joined Twitter earlier last month. She joined Twitter on January 22.

