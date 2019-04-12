Before Tamil Nadu votes on April 18, IT sleuths carry out raids in multiple locations

Income Tax officials have carried out raids in at least 18 places in Chennai, Namakkal and Tirunelveli on Friday. The raids were carried out in the offices of a leading engineering construction firm as well as two noted financiers. The raids were conducted allegedly on information about huge amounts of illegal cash which was meant for luring voters.

According to an IT official, the raids were conducted in three places at Chennai.

“The raids have been conducted in the premises of PSK engineering construction company on charges of possessing and routing unaccounted cash,” the official added.

The IT officer who did not want to be identified, as he was not authorized to speak to the media, further said that three premises in Chennai and four places in Namakkal associated with the PSK group have been searched by the IT.

PSK is a private construction firm and is a regular contractor for TN’s Public Works Department (PWD), a portfolio held by TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Apart from this, raids were also carried out at the premises of a group of financiers in Chennai and Tirunelveli based on allegations of accumulating money for election-related work.

“The Income Tax department’s Chennai region’s search wing has carried out raids at 10 places in Chennai and one place in Tirunelveli,” said sources involved in the search. Despite repeated attempts no officials of the PSK group or the financers were available to comment on the raids..

Currently, the state is in the midst of intense political campaigning for 39 LS seats in TN which votes on April 18. Unlike other states, Tamil Nadu is also facing mini assembly elections together with LS polls as by-polls will be conducted for 22 vacant assembly seats which may determine the fate of the current Edappadi K Palaniswami led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

